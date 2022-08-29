Old Video Of Luppo Cakes Spiked With Pills Revived With False Claim

A video showing unwrapping of a mini cake is going viral on social media. The video shows a person unwrapping a mini cake packet branded 'Luppo' and breaking it into pieces to show small white-coloured pills inside it. People are sharing this video with a claim that these cakes have drug pills inside it.

Several Facebook users also shared this viral video.

Claim:

Viral video shows drug pills inside a mini cake.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral video is of 2019 and is of a product manufactured by Turkish company Sölen based in Istanbul.

During the initial investigation, we found the same video viral with a similar claim in past. People at that time claimed that these pills caused paralysis.

We conducted a keyword search on the internet and found the same video uploaded on Youtube dated 4 November 2019. The video was titled, "Şölen Luppo cakes with pills?". It clearly means the viral video is not from recent.



The video went viral globally in 2019, claiming that the pills inside the cake could cause paralysis. Several fact-checking websites from across the globe, such as OPEN, Snopes, The Observers, Teyit, etc., debunked the claim then.





In 2019, Sölen company sought legal action against those responsible for the video. It clarified to the websites mentioned above that the video was "delusive, groundless, false, and produced entirely with the object of defamation". The company also released evidence related to the safety standards and certifications of the plant's manufacturing process, including where the Luppo coconut cream cake was manufactured. The inspections were conducted by the Swiss company SGS ( Click 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 to view).





In conclusion, an old video of 2019 that was then debunked by several fact-checking websites from across the globe is being reshared in India with a false claim. The video shows a product manufactured by Turkish company Sölen. The company also released evidence of the safety standards and certifications of the plant's manufacturing process, including where the Luppo coconut cream cake was manufactured. Hence, the viral claim is false.

