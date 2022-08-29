All section
Caste discrimination
Old Video Of Luppo Cakes Spiked With Pills Revived With False Claim

Image Credit: Facebook

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

Old Video Of Luppo Cakes Spiked With Pills Revived With False Claim

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

India,  29 Aug 2022 11:18 AM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

A video from 2019 showing the unwrapping of a mini cake is shared on social media, falsely claiming that drug pills were found inside the cake.

A video showing unwrapping of a mini cake is going viral on social media. The video shows a person unwrapping a mini cake packet branded 'Luppo' and breaking it into pieces to show small white-coloured pills inside it. People are sharing this video with a claim that these cakes have drug pills inside it.

The Logical Indian received several messages on our WhatsApp fact check no. +91-6364000343 requesting to fact check the claim.

Screengrabs of requests received on the TLI WhatsApp fact check number

Several Facebook users also shared this viral video. A Facebook user shared this video asking what this pill is about. This post has got more than 500+ shares.

Claim:

Viral video shows drug pills inside a mini cake.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral video is of 2019 and is of a product manufactured by Turkish company Sölen based in Istanbul.

During the initial investigation, we found the same video viral with a similar claim in past. People at that time claimed that these pills caused paralysis.

We conducted a keyword search on the internet and found the same video uploaded on Youtube dated 4 November 2019. The video was titled, "Şölen Luppo cakes with pills?". It clearly means the viral video is not from recent.

The video went viral globally in 2019, claiming that the pills inside the cake could cause paralysis. Several fact-checking websites from across the globe, such as OPEN, Snopes, The Observers, Teyit, etc., debunked the claim then.

Image Credit: Open


Image Credit: The Observer

In 2019, Sölen company sought legal action against those responsible for the video. It clarified to the websites mentioned above that the video was "delusive, groundless, false, and produced entirely with the object of defamation". The company also released evidence related to the safety standards and certifications of the plant's manufacturing process, including where the Luppo coconut cream cake was manufactured. The inspections were conducted by the Swiss company SGS ( Click 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 to view).

Image Credit: SGS


Image Credit: Teyit.org

In conclusion, an old video of 2019 that was then debunked by several fact-checking websites from across the globe is being reshared in India with a false claim. The video shows a product manufactured by Turkish company Sölen. The company also released evidence of the safety standards and certifications of the plant's manufacturing process, including where the Luppo coconut cream cake was manufactured. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: This Video Doesn't Show Saudi Defense Ministers Running Away From Fireworks At Chinese Embassy

Writer : Jakir Hassan
,
Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
