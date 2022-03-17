All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Did Mulayam, Akhilesh Yadav Meet Yogi Adityanath After UP Election Results? No, Viral Image Is From 2019

Image Credit: Twitter, Facebook/Yogi Adityanath

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

Did Mulayam, Akhilesh Yadav Meet Yogi Adityanath After UP Election Results? No, Viral Image Is From 2019

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

34,  17 March 2022 12:03 PM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak | 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

While sharing this image, social media users claimed that the family of Mulayam Singh Yadav has met Yogi Adityanath and congratulated him after the elections. The Logical Indian fact check team verified the viral claim.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

After the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, a photo of Mulayam Singh Yadav's family meeting UP CM Yogi Adityanath is going viral on social media. In the viral image, Yogi Adityanath can be seen interacting with Mulayam Singh Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav and Shivpal Yadav. While sharing this image, it is being claimed that the family of Mulayam Singh Yadav met Yogi Adityanath and congratulated him for the win.

A Twitter user shared this image and wrote a caption that reads in Hindi, "जीत की हार्दिक बधाई देने पहुचे चाचा शिवपाल पापा मुलायम सिंह व अखिलेश यादव इसे कहते है राजनीति."

[English Translation: Uncle Shivpal, Papa Mulayam Singh and Akhilesh Yadav came to congratulate him for the victory. This is called Politics.]

Another user wrote, "इसे कहते हैं राजनीति, विपक्षी पार्टी अब दरबारी बन गया है महाराज जी का। जय भाजपा".

[English Translation: This is called politics, the opposition party has now become the courtier of Maharaj Ji. Jai BJP.]

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Image Credit: Facebook

Claim:

Mulayam Singh Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav and Shivpal Yadav met Yogi Adityanath to congratulate him on his victory in the UP assembly elections.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral image is from 2019.

We did a google reverse image search and found this image in a report of NDTV dated 10 June 2019. According to the report, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met Mulayam Singh Yadav at his residence for inquiring about his health condition. Mulayam Singh was admitted to the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences hospital due to the increase in blood sugar levels. During this meeting, Akhilesh Yadav and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) chief Shivpal Yadav was also present.

Image Credit: NDTV

On searching more, we also found a similar image tweeted by CM Yogi Adityanth back then. He wrote a caption that reads, "Met former Chief Minister of the state and Samajwadi Party founder Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji at his residence today and inquired about his well being. I pray to God for his speedy recovery."

ANI also tweeted the viral image back then and some other pictures of the meeting. Many other media outlets also reported this meeting.

Our investigation shows that the viral image is from 2019 when UP CM Yogi Adityanath had reached Mulayam Singh Yadav's residence to inquire about his health condition after he was admitted to the hospital due to high blood sugar. It has nothing to do with the results of the UP elections. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Did BJP MLA Topple Dr BR Ambedkar Statue? Old Image Shared With False Claim

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Jakir Hassan
,
Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
UttarPradesh 
Elections 
Mulayam Singh 
Akhilesh Yadav 
shivpal singh 
Yogi Aditynath 
Old Image 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X