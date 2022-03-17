Did Mulayam, Akhilesh Yadav Meet Yogi Adityanath After UP Election Results? No, Viral Image Is From 2019

After the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, a photo of Mulayam Singh Yadav's family meeting UP CM Yogi Adityanath is going viral on social media. In the viral image, Yogi Adityanath can be seen interacting with Mulayam Singh Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav and Shivpal Yadav. While sharing this image, it is being claimed that the family of Mulayam Singh Yadav met Yogi Adityanath and congratulated him for the win.



A Twitter user shared this image and wrote a caption that reads in Hindi, "जीत की हार्दिक बधाई देने पहुचे चाचा शिवपाल पापा मुलायम सिंह व अखिलेश यादव इसे कहते है राजनीति."

[English Translation: Uncle Shivpal, Papa Mulayam Singh and Akhilesh Yadav came to congratulate him for the victory. This is called Politics.]

Another user wrote, "इसे कहते हैं राजनीति, विपक्षी पार्टी अब दरबारी बन गया है महाराज जी का। जय भाजपा".

[English Translation: This is called politics, the opposition party has now become the courtier of Maharaj Ji. Jai BJP.]

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Claim:

Mulayam Singh Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav and Shivpal Yadav met Yogi Adityanath to congratulate him on his victory in the UP assembly elections.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral image is from 2019.

We did a google reverse image search and found this image in a report of NDTV dated 10 June 2019. According to the report, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met Mulayam Singh Yadav at his residence for inquiring about his health condition. Mulayam Singh was admitted to the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences hospital due to the increase in blood sugar levels. During this meeting, Akhilesh Yadav and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) chief Shivpal Yadav was also present.

On searching more, we also found a similar image tweeted by CM Yogi Adityanth back then. He wrote a caption that reads, "Met former Chief Minister of the state and Samajwadi Party founder Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji at his residence today and inquired about his well being. I pray to God for his speedy recovery."

प्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री एवं समाजवादी पार्टी के संस्थापक श्री मुलायम सिंह यादव जी से आज उनके आवास पर भेंट कर उनका कुशलक्षेम पूछा।

ईश्वर से प्रार्थना करता हूँ कि वे शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ प्राप्त करें। pic.twitter.com/9beRubHTpt — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) June 10, 2019

ANI also tweeted the viral image back then and some other pictures of the meeting. Many other media outlets also reported this meeting.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath meets SP leader Mulayam Singh Yadav at his residence. MS Yadav was admitted to hospital yesterday due to high levels of blood sugar. SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Chief Shivpal Yadav also present. pic.twitter.com/bOKWeqa6uq — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 10, 2019

Our investigation shows that the viral image is from 2019 when UP CM Yogi Adityanath had reached Mulayam Singh Yadav's residence to inquire about his health condition after he was admitted to the hospital due to high blood sugar. It has nothing to do with the results of the UP elections. Hence, the viral claim is false.



