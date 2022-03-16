All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Did BJP MLA Topple Dr BR Ambedkar Statue? Old Image Shared With False Claim

Image Credit: Facebook, Wikimedia

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

Did BJP MLA Topple Dr BR Ambedkar Statue? Old Image Shared With False Claim

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

34,  16 March 2022 11:20 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-03-16T17:23:39+05:30check update history

Editor : Bharat Nayak | 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

While sharing the viral image, it is being claimed that BJP MLA Karni Singh damaged the statue of Bhim Rao Ambedkar. The viral image is from March 2018.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

An image of Dr B.R Ambedkar's damaged statue is viral on social media. In the viral photo, a toppled statue of Bhim Rao Ambedkar, along with some common people and a few policemen, is seen. While sharing the viral image, it is being claimed that BJP MLA Karni Singh damaged the statue of Bhim Rao Ambedkar.

Text on the photo reads in Hindi, "बाबा साहब अमबेंडकर की प्रतिमा गिराते Bjp नेता| Bjp विधायक करणी सिंह की इस हरकत पर क्या कहेगे मोदी जी| इन फोटो को इतना वायरल करो की ये पूरा हिन्दुस्तान देख सके."

[English Translation: Bjp leaders demolishing Babasaheb Ambedkar's statue. What will Modi Ji say on this act of BJP MLA Karni Singh? Make this photo so viral that the whole of India see it.]

A user wrote a caption that reads, "Check out the status of the small caste."


It is being widely shared on social media with a similar caption.

Image Credit: Facebook

Claim:

The Statue of Dr B.R. Ambedkar has been demolished by a BJP MLA named Karni Singh.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral image has been available on the internet since 2018, and no BJP leader is involved in this incident.

We did an open keyword search during the initial investigation, which led us to a tweet dated back to March 2018, which suggests that the viral image is not recent.

We then did a google reverse image search and found this image in a report of Dainik Jagran dated 04 March 2018. The title of the report reads in Hindi, "दो दिन में चार जगह तोड़ी गई डॉ. अम्बेडकर की प्रतिमा." [English Translation: Dr Ambedkar's statue was broken at four places in two days.]

According to the report, in Uttar Pradesh, the statue of Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar was demolished in four different places, i.e., in Deoria, Ghazipur, Agra and Aligarh. Talking about the viral image specifically, this incident took place in the Rampur Karkhana police station area of ​​Deoria, where unruly elements broke the statue of Dr Ambedkar. SDM Sadar Rakesh Singh and Inspector in charge Rai Saheb Yadav reached on the spot and controlled the tense situation. The police also took some people into custody in this case.

Image Credit: Dainik Jagran

We then searched for BJP MLA Karni Singh on Myneta.info. However, we could not find any MLA with this name. We found some fact check reports where the same claim was made with different videos. In January 2020, Alt News fact-checked a video in which BJP supporters and workers toppled Lenin's statue. The video was shared as Bhimrao Ambedkar's statue being pulled down by BJP MLA Karni Singh.

Conclusion:

Our investigation shows that the viral post of BJP MLA Karni Singh demolishing the statue of Babasaheb Ambedkar is fake. The viral image is from March 2018 when unruly elements damaged the statue of BR Ambedkar in Rampur Karkhana police station area of ​​Deoria, UP. We also found that no MLA named Karni Singh is associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party, and hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Did LK Advani Get Emotional While Watching 'The Kashmir Files'? Old Video Viral With Misleading Claim

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Jakir Hassan
,
Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
BJP 
MLA 
Karni Singh 
BR Ambedkar 
Statue 
Uttar Pradesh 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X