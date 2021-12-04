All section
Caste discrimination
Yogi Adityanath Humiliated KP Maurya On Stage? No, Video Viral With False Claim!

Image Credit: Twitter

Fact Check
Yogi Adityanath Humiliated KP Maurya On Stage? No, Video Viral With False Claim!

Uttar Pradesh,  4 Dec 2021 11:19 AM GMT

A video showing CM Yogi Adityanath scolding a local BJP leader to sit back is viral with a false claim that the CM humiliated Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya on stage in a public event.

A short video of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is viral on social media, claiming that he humiliated UP's Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya in a public event. The video shows Yogi Adityanath and others sitting on a stage when a man approaches him to say something in his ear but is scolded and told to sit back.

UP Congress shared the video and captioned it in Hindi, "पहले स्टूल पर बिठाया। अब डांट कर पीछे भगाया। कौन है ये चुप मुख्यमंत्री जिसको योगी जी इतना अपमानित कर रहे हैं?"

[English translation: First made to sit on a stool. Now scolded and chased away. Who is this silent Chief Minister whom Yogi Ji is humiliating so much?]

A verified Twitter user shared the video and captioned it in Hindi, "ये इज़्ज़त है केशव प्रसाद मौर्या (उप्र के डिप्टी CM ) की ढोंगी बाबा के आगे".

[English translation: This is the respect of Keshav Prasad Maurya (UP Deputy CM) in front of the hypocrite Baba.]

Another Twitter user shared the video and captioned it in Hindi, "सीखो कुछ मौर्या से खुले मंच पर बेज्जती हो जाए लेकिन मजाल है पार्टी के खिलाफ एक शब्द बोल दे।"

[English translation: Learn something from Maurya. No matter if he gets humiliated on an open stage but would never dare to speak against the party.]

Another Twitter user shared the video and captioned it in Hindi, "चल हट पीछे जा … ये जरुर कोई OBC नेता होगा…"

[English translation: Move away, go back. It must be an OBC leader.]

Claim:

CM Yogi Adityanath humiliated Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya on stage in a public event.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it false. In the video, the man approaching the CM to say something in his ear is not Deputy CM but a local BJP leader Vibhrat Chand Kaushik.

We extracted different keyframes from the video and conducted a Google reverse image search, leading us to a Twitter post of the Resident Editor @knewsindia Manish Pandey. He posted the same video on 30 November and captioned it in Hindi, "कभी कभार भौकाल बनाने के चक्कर मे बेइज्जती हो जाती है । #गोरखपुर में नजदीकी दिखाने के चक्कर में #भाजपा नेता विभ्राट चंद कौशिक सार्वजनिक रूप से पा गए फटकार ।"

[English translation: Sometimes, you make a fool of yourself while trying to impress others. #BJP leader Vibhrat Chand Kaushik got publicly reprimanded while trying to show closeness in Gorakhpur.]

We searched the internet for media reports relating to the same incident, taking a clue from here. We found that several media outlets such as Aaj Tak, TV9 Bharatvarsh, Jansatta and Zee News reported the same incident.

According to the TV9 Bharatvarsh report, the incident happened on 29 November, when the CM attended a sports event as a chief guest in Bansgaon. Vibhrat Chand Kaushik approached the CM to say something in his ear but was scolded and told to sit back during the event. Currently, Vibhrat Chand Kaushik is the Vice President of Uttar Pradesh State Youth Welfare Council and has the status of Minister of State.

Image Credit: TV9 Bharatvarsh

We also found the complete video of the sports event on YouTube, uploaded by the UP Government Official Channel on 28 November. Between the 10:05 to 10:15 timestamps, the viral part of the video can be seen. The more explicit video shows Vibhrat Chand Kaushik approaching the CM and not Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya.

To sum up, a short video showing CM Yogi Adityanath scolding a local BJP leader Vibhrat Chand Kaushik and telling him to sit back is viral with a false claim that the CM humiliated Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya on stage in a public event. However, the deputy CM is nowhere seen in the video and did not even attend the event.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Old Photo Of Lalu Prasad Yadav Shared With Claim Of Him Pretending To Be Ill Before Court Hearing

