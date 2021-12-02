Old Photo Of Lalu Prasad Yadav Shared With Claim Of Him Pretending To Be Ill Before Court Hearing

Lalu Prasad Yadav, the chief of Rashtriya Janata Dal, is convicted of a fodder scam concerning the fraudulent withdrawal of money from the treasury in 1996. On 23 November, Yadav appeared before a special CBI court and appealed for exemption from physical appearances, citing his long illness. On 26 November, Yadav was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical science (AIIMS) in New Delhi following fever and drowsiness.

On the same backdrop, a photo of Yadav is shared on social media. The photo shows ill Yadav lying on a bed and accompanied by his wife, Rabri Devi. The picture is shared with a Hindi text that read, "दो दिन पहले जीप चलाकर घूमने वाले इंसान की जब 30 नवम्बर को पेशी हो तो उसके सीने में अचानक से यूँ हीं दर्द उठता है!"

[English translation: A person driving jeep two days back suddenly gets chest pain without any reason when he has a court hearing on 30 November.]

A Twitter user while sharing this picture wrote a caption in Hindi which reads, "दो दिन पहले जीप चलाकर घूमने वाले इंसान की जब 30 नवम्बर को पेशी हो तो..उसके सीने में अचानक से यूँ हीं दर्द उठता है और लालू हॉस्पिटल मे भर्ती हो जाते हैं."

[English Translation: When the person who was driving and roaming in jeep two days ago has a hearing on 30 November...a sudden pain arises in his chest and Lalu is admitted to the hospital.]

The picture is widely shared on Facebook and Twitter.

Claim:

Lalu Prasad Yadav pretended to be ill before the court hearing.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The shared picture is around three years old, shot in 2018, when Lalu Prasad Yadav returned to Patna after treatment in Mumbai.

We conducted a Google reverse image search of the shared photo, which led us to a Twitter post by Rashtriya Janata Dal of 25 August 2018. The posted video carried the same visuals as the shared picture and was captioned in Hindi, "हम लड़ेंगे और जीतेंगे। चाहे जितना ज़ोर लगा लो। सभी न्याय पसंद लोग लालू जी के साथ खड़े है।"

[English translation: We will fight and win. Do what you can. Everyone who loves justice stands with Lalu Ji.]

हम लड़ेंगे और जीतेंगे। चाहे जितना ज़ोर लगा लो।



सभी न्याय पसंद लोग लालू जी के साथ खड़े है। pic.twitter.com/LYxma0XZzj — Rashtriya Janata Dal (@RJDforIndia) August 25, 2018

We found a Jagran article published on 26 August 2018. The report carried the same picture and mentioned that Yadav stayed away from the media after returning to Patna. He was discharged from the Asian Heart Institute in Mumbai and had met only a few selected people.

We found The Times of India article published on 27 November 2021. The report mentioned that Lalu Prasad Yadav was admitted to the medicine department of the AIIMS in New Delhi following fever and drowsiness. The report quoted a doctor saying, "He is suffering from fever. His test reports are awaited. However, he is stable."

We also found a Twitter post by Lalu Prasad Yadav on 24 November. The posted video shows Yadav driving a jeep and captioned in Hindi, "आज वर्षों बाद अपनी प्रथम गाड़ी को चलाया। इस संसार में जन्मे सभी लोग किसी ना किसी रूप में ड्राइवर ही तो है। आपके जीवन में प्रेम, सद्भाव, सौहार्द, समता, समृद्धि, शांति, सब्र, न्याय और खुशहाली रूपी गाड़ी सबको साथ लेकर सदा मजे से चलती रहे।"

[English translation: Driven my first car after years today. All the people born in this world are drivers in some form or the other. May the vehicle of love, harmony, harmony, equality, prosperity, peace, patience, justice and happiness in your life always keep running happily by taking everyone along.]

आज वर्षों बाद अपनी प्रथम गाड़ी को चलाया।



इस संसार में जन्मे सभी लोग किसी ना किसी रूप में ड्राइवर ही तो है।



आपके जीवन में प्रेम, सद्भाव, सौहार्द, समता, समृद्धि, शांति, सब्र, न्याय और खुशहाली रूपी गाड़ी सबको साथ लेकर सदा मजे से चलती रहे। pic.twitter.com/G6x3JrCNlO — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) November 24, 2021

In conclusion, a photo showing ill Lalu Prasad Yadav lying on a bed and accompanied by his wife was falsely linked to his court hearing and admission to the AIIMS, New Delhi, claiming that he pretended to be ill before the court hearing. The shared picture is around three years old, shot in 2018 when Lalu Prasad Yadav returned to Patna after treatment in Mumbai.



