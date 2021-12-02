All section
Old Photo Of Lalu Prasad Yadav Shared With Claim Of Him Pretending To Be Ill Before Court Hearing

Image Credit: Twitter

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

Old Photo Of Lalu Prasad Yadav Shared With Claim Of Him Pretending To Be Ill Before Court Hearing

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

Bihar,  2 Dec 2021 11:47 AM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

The viral picture is around three years old, shot in 2018 when Lalu Prasad Yadav returned to Patna from Mumbai.

Lalu Prasad Yadav, the chief of Rashtriya Janata Dal, is convicted of a fodder scam concerning the fraudulent withdrawal of money from the treasury in 1996. On 23 November, Yadav appeared before a special CBI court and appealed for exemption from physical appearances, citing his long illness. On 26 November, Yadav was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical science (AIIMS) in New Delhi following fever and drowsiness.

On the same backdrop, a photo of Yadav is shared on social media. The photo shows ill Yadav lying on a bed and accompanied by his wife, Rabri Devi. The picture is shared with a Hindi text that read, "दो दिन पहले जीप चलाकर घूमने वाले इंसान की जब 30 नवम्बर को पेशी हो तो उसके सीने में अचानक से यूँ हीं दर्द उठता है!"

[English translation: A person driving jeep two days back suddenly gets chest pain without any reason when he has a court hearing on 30 November.]

A Twitter user while sharing this picture wrote a caption in Hindi which reads, "दो दिन पहले जीप चलाकर घूमने वाले इंसान की जब 30 नवम्बर को पेशी हो तो..उसके सीने में अचानक से यूँ हीं दर्द उठता है और लालू हॉस्पिटल मे भर्ती हो जाते हैं."

[English Translation: When the person who was driving and roaming in jeep two days ago has a hearing on 30 November...a sudden pain arises in his chest and Lalu is admitted to the hospital.]

The picture is widely shared on Facebook and Twitter.

Image Credit: Facebook
Image Credit: Facebook

Claim:

Lalu Prasad Yadav pretended to be ill before the court hearing.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The shared picture is around three years old, shot in 2018, when Lalu Prasad Yadav returned to Patna after treatment in Mumbai.

We conducted a Google reverse image search of the shared photo, which led us to a Twitter post by Rashtriya Janata Dal of 25 August 2018. The posted video carried the same visuals as the shared picture and was captioned in Hindi, "हम लड़ेंगे और जीतेंगे। चाहे जितना ज़ोर लगा लो। सभी न्याय पसंद लोग लालू जी के साथ खड़े है।"

[English translation: We will fight and win. Do what you can. Everyone who loves justice stands with Lalu Ji.]

We found a Jagran article published on 26 August 2018. The report carried the same picture and mentioned that Yadav stayed away from the media after returning to Patna. He was discharged from the Asian Heart Institute in Mumbai and had met only a few selected people.

Image Credit: Jagran
Image Credit: Jagran

We found The Times of India article published on 27 November 2021. The report mentioned that Lalu Prasad Yadav was admitted to the medicine department of the AIIMS in New Delhi following fever and drowsiness. The report quoted a doctor saying, "He is suffering from fever. His test reports are awaited. However, he is stable."

We also found a Twitter post by Lalu Prasad Yadav on 24 November. The posted video shows Yadav driving a jeep and captioned in Hindi, "आज वर्षों बाद अपनी प्रथम गाड़ी को चलाया। इस संसार में जन्मे सभी लोग किसी ना किसी रूप में ड्राइवर ही तो है। आपके जीवन में प्रेम, सद्भाव, सौहार्द, समता, समृद्धि, शांति, सब्र, न्याय और खुशहाली रूपी गाड़ी सबको साथ लेकर सदा मजे से चलती रहे।"

[English translation: Driven my first car after years today. All the people born in this world are drivers in some form or the other. May the vehicle of love, harmony, harmony, equality, prosperity, peace, patience, justice and happiness in your life always keep running happily by taking everyone along.]

In conclusion, a photo showing ill Lalu Prasad Yadav lying on a bed and accompanied by his wife was falsely linked to his court hearing and admission to the AIIMS, New Delhi, claiming that he pretended to be ill before the court hearing. The shared picture is around three years old, shot in 2018 when Lalu Prasad Yadav returned to Patna after treatment in Mumbai.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

