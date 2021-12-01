Akhilesh Yadav Did Not Offer His Condolences After Atal Bihari Vajpayee Demise? No, Viral Claim Is False!

A picture of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav is viral on social media. The picture shows the former PM presenting a flower bouquet to the SP president and his wife, Dimple Yadav, on the stage, on the occasion of their wedding day. The picture is viral, claiming that Akhilesh Yadav did not offer his condolences after Atal Bihari Vajpayee's demise on 16 August 2018.

A Facebook user shared the picture and captioned it in Hindi, "अखिलेश यादव की शादी में अटल जी गये ।लेकिन अखिलेश यादव श्रद्धांजलि तक नही देने गया क्या यही इनका समाजवाद है".

[English translation: Atal Ji went to Akhilesh Yadav's wedding. But Akhilesh Yadav did not even go to pay tribute. Is this his socialism?]

A Twitter user shared the picture and captioned it in Hindi, "अखिलेश यादव की शादी में अटल जी गये ।लेकिन अखिलेश यादव अटल जी को श्रद्धांजलि तक नही देने गया ।यही इनका समाजवाद है। बाईस में बाइसिकल".

[English translation- Atal Ji went to Akhilesh Yadav's wedding. But Akhilesh Yadav did not even go to pay tribute to Atal Ji. It is his socialism—bicycle in twenty-two.]

The picture is viral with a similar caption in Hindi on Facebook and Twitter.

Claim:

Akhilesh Yadav did not offer his condolences after Atal Bihari Vajpayee's demise in 2018.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav went to Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Delhi based residence on 17 August 2018 and offered his condolences.

Using specific keywords, we conducted a keyword search on the internet. We found several media reports that covered Akhilesh Yadav's visit to Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Delhi based residence after his demise on 16 August 2018.

According to a report by the Times of India, both Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and president Akhilesh Yadav went to Delhi. They offered floral tributes to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The former PM was later cremated with full state honours in the national capital.

The report mentioned that Akhilesh Yadav posted a picture with Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Twitter, blessing him and his wife Dimple Yadav on their wedding in November 1999. He captioned it in Hindi, "स्व. अटल जी ने राजनीति को दलगत राजनीति से ऊपर उठाया, सदैव अपने दल के सिद्धांतों व अपने दर्शन पर अडिग रहना सिखाया, जब भी राजनीति भटकी उसको सही मार्ग दिखाया, विदेशों से मित्रता का पाठ पढ़ाया. अटल जी का जाना भारतीय राजनीति एवं साहित्यिक जगत के मुखरित स्वर का मौन हो जाना है. मौन नमन!"



[English translation: Late Atal Ji raised politics above party politics, always taught to stick to the principles and philosophy of his party, whenever politics strayed, showed it the right path, taught it the lesson of friendship with foreign countries. The passing of Atal Ji is the silence of the vocal voices of Indian politics and the literary world. Silent respect!]

स्व. अटल जी ने राजनीति को दलगत राजनीति से ऊपर उठाया, सदैव अपने दल के सिद्धांतों व अपने दर्शन पर अडिग रहना सिखाया, जब भी राजनीति भटकी उसको सही मार्ग दिखाया, विदेशों से मित्रता का पाठ पढ़ाया. अटल जी का जाना भारतीय राजनीति एवं साहित्यिक जगत के मुखरित स्वर का मौन हो जाना है. मौन नमन! pic.twitter.com/1w4EOgr9qG — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) August 17, 2018

The verified Twitter account of the Samajwadi Party had posted pictures of Akhilesh Yadav on 17 August 2018, offering his condolences to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee after his demise. The captioned it in Hindi, "दिल्ली में पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री श्री अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी जी के निवास स्थान पर उनके पार्थिव शरीर के अंतिम दर्शन कर श्रद्धांजलि अर्पण एवं शोकाकुल परिजनों से संवेदना व्यक्त करते हुए राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष श्री अखिलेश यादव जी।"

[English translation: National President Shri Akhilesh Yadav Ji paying tribute to former Prime Minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji's body at his residence and paying his last respects and expressing condolences to the bereaved family members.]

दिल्ली में पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री श्री अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी जी के निवास स्थान पर उनके पार्थिव शरीर के अंतिम दर्शन कर श्रद्धांजलि अर्पण एवं शोकाकुल परिजनों से संवेदना व्यक्त करते हुए राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष श्री अखिलेश यादव जी। pic.twitter.com/TjXUfmU5kw — Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) August 17, 2018

Evidently, the viral picture of former PM and SP president is shared with a false claim. Akhilesh Yadav and his father Mulayam Singh Yadav went to Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Delhi-based residence on 17 August 2018 and offered their condolences.

