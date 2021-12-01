All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Akhilesh Yadav Did Not Offer His Condolences After Atal Bihari Vajpayee Demise? No, Viral Claim Is False!

Image Credit: Twitter

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

Akhilesh Yadav Did Not Offer His Condolences After Atal Bihari Vajpayee Demise? No, Viral Claim Is False!

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

Uttar Pradesh,  1 Dec 2021 11:07 AM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak | 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

A picture of Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Akhilesh Yadav is viral, claiming that he did not offer his condolences after the former PM's demise in 2018.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

A picture of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav is viral on social media. The picture shows the former PM presenting a flower bouquet to the SP president and his wife, Dimple Yadav, on the stage, on the occasion of their wedding day. The picture is viral, claiming that Akhilesh Yadav did not offer his condolences after Atal Bihari Vajpayee's demise on 16 August 2018.

A Facebook user shared the picture and captioned it in Hindi, "अखिलेश यादव की शादी में अटल जी गये ।लेकिन अखिलेश यादव श्रद्धांजलि तक नही देने गया क्या यही इनका समाजवाद है".

[English translation: Atal Ji went to Akhilesh Yadav's wedding. But Akhilesh Yadav did not even go to pay tribute. Is this his socialism?]

A Twitter user shared the picture and captioned it in Hindi, "अखिलेश यादव की शादी में अटल जी गये ।लेकिन अखिलेश यादव अटल जी को श्रद्धांजलि तक नही देने गया ।यही इनका समाजवाद है। बाईस में बाइसिकल".

[English translation- Atal Ji went to Akhilesh Yadav's wedding. But Akhilesh Yadav did not even go to pay tribute to Atal Ji. It is his socialism—bicycle in twenty-two.]

The picture is viral with a similar caption in Hindi on Facebook and Twitter.

Image Credit: Facebook

Claim:

Akhilesh Yadav did not offer his condolences after Atal Bihari Vajpayee's demise in 2018.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav went to Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Delhi based residence on 17 August 2018 and offered his condolences.

Using specific keywords, we conducted a keyword search on the internet. We found several media reports that covered Akhilesh Yadav's visit to Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Delhi based residence after his demise on 16 August 2018.

According to a report by the Times of India, both Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and president Akhilesh Yadav went to Delhi. They offered floral tributes to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The former PM was later cremated with full state honours in the national capital.

Image Credit: Times Of India

The report mentioned that Akhilesh Yadav posted a picture with Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Twitter, blessing him and his wife Dimple Yadav on their wedding in November 1999. He captioned it in Hindi, "स्व. अटल जी ने राजनीति को दलगत राजनीति से ऊपर उठाया, सदैव अपने दल के सिद्धांतों व अपने दर्शन पर अडिग रहना सिखाया, जब भी राजनीति भटकी उसको सही मार्ग दिखाया, विदेशों से मित्रता का पाठ पढ़ाया. अटल जी का जाना भारतीय राजनीति एवं साहित्यिक जगत के मुखरित स्वर का मौन हो जाना है. मौन नमन!"

[English translation: Late Atal Ji raised politics above party politics, always taught to stick to the principles and philosophy of his party, whenever politics strayed, showed it the right path, taught it the lesson of friendship with foreign countries. The passing of Atal Ji is the silence of the vocal voices of Indian politics and the literary world. Silent respect!]

The verified Twitter account of the Samajwadi Party had posted pictures of Akhilesh Yadav on 17 August 2018, offering his condolences to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee after his demise. The captioned it in Hindi, "दिल्ली में पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री श्री अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी जी के निवास स्थान पर उनके पार्थिव शरीर के अंतिम दर्शन कर श्रद्धांजलि अर्पण एवं शोकाकुल परिजनों से संवेदना व्यक्त करते हुए राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष श्री अखिलेश यादव जी।"

[English translation: National President Shri Akhilesh Yadav Ji paying tribute to former Prime Minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji's body at his residence and paying his last respects and expressing condolences to the bereaved family members.]

Evidently, the viral picture of former PM and SP president is shared with a false claim. Akhilesh Yadav and his father Mulayam Singh Yadav went to Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Delhi-based residence on 17 August 2018 and offered their condolences.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: No, Akhilesh Yadav Did Not Say That He Will Change The Name Of Ayodhya If SP Wins; Viral Claim Is False

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Jakir Hassan
,
Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
Akhilesh Yadav 
Marriage 
Atal Bihari Vajpayee 
Demise 
Uttar Pradesh 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X