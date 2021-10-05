All section
No, This Viral Image Is Not Of Yogi Adityanaths Elder Brother

Image Credit: Facebook

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

No, This Viral Image Is Not Of Yogi Adityanath's Elder Brother

Uttar Pradesh,  5 Oct 2021 12:20 PM GMT

While taking a dig on opposition leaders, a social media user wrote, "Yogi Ji's elder brother still runs a small tea stall! Just compare them with the families of Maya, Momta, Akhilesh, Lalu, Chidambaram, and Sonia".

A photo of a man looking like Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath is viral on social media. In the viral photo, a man can be seen standing near a tea stall. While sharing this picture, users claim that this is Yogi Adityanath's elder brother, who runs a tea stall. They are targeting the opposition leaders by highlighting the simplicity level of Yogi Adityanath's family.

While sharing this image, a Facebook user wrote a caption in Hindi which reads, "योगी जी के बड़े भाई अभी भी एक छोटी सी चाय-स्टॉल चलाते हैँ! जरा इनकी तुलना कीजिये माया, मोमता, अखिलेश, लालू, चिदंबरम,और सोनिया के खानदानों से."

[English Translation: Yogi Ji's elder brother still runs a small tea stall! Just compare them with the families of Maya, Mamata, Akhilesh, Lalu, Chidambaram, and Sonia.]

It is widely shared on Facebook and Twitter.


Image Credit: Screenshot/Facebook

Claim:

The viral photo is of the elder brother of UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false.

We did a google search to get information related to the UP CM Yogi Adityanath family, specifically his brother. We found the family tree of Yogi Adityanath on a website called theancestory. According to the information given here, he has three brothers. The eldest brother Manvendra Mohan is a farmer, and two younger brothers - Shailendra Mohan Bisht, is in the army, and the youngest brother Mahendra Singh Bisht is a journalist. Looking carefully at his eldest brother Manvendra Mohan's image, we found that he doesn't look similar to the viral image.

Image Credit: The Ancestory

We also found an interview related to Yogi's family on the official YouTube channel of ABP News dated 19 March 2017. This interview was taken when Yogi Adityanath became Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. In this video report, his elder and youngest brother can also be seen. However, none of these matches the person in the viral photo.

The Logical Indian could not independently verify the identity of the individual in the viral image. However, he is not the elder brother of Yogi Adityanath. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Video Of Overturning Of E-rickshaw Full Of Policemen Is From Rajasthan Not Uttar Pradesh

