Caste discrimination
Video Of Overturning Of E-rickshaw Full Of Policemen Is From Rajasthan Not Uttar Pradesh

Image Credits: Twitter

Fact Check
Writer: Jakir Hassan

Video Of Overturning Of E-rickshaw Full Of Policemen Is From Rajasthan Not Uttar Pradesh

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

Uttar Pradesh,  4 Oct 2021 10:52 AM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

The official Twitter Account of Uttar Pradesh Congress Sevadal while sharing this video wrote, "Today, the Uttar Pradesh Police would have got drowned in Yogi Ji's development". The Logical Indian Fact Check team verifies the claim.

Recently, monsoon mayhem killed 38 people in Uttar Pradesh in various rain-related incidents. Various districts of UP have recorded over 22 mm of rainfall, while Lucknow has recorded 235 mm of rainfall during September 15-18.

Meanwhile, a video of an e-rickshaw overturned on the road filled with water is viral on social media. In the viral video, few policemen can be seen. Describing the video as from Uttar Pradesh, people on social media are taking a jibe at Yogi Adityanath's government.

The official Twitter Account of West Uttar Pradesh Congress Sevadal while sharing this video wrote a caption in, "आज तो @myogiadityanath @myogioffice जी के "विकास" में उत्तर प्रदेश पुलिस डूब ही जाती। बाल बाल बचे."

[English Translation: Today, the Uttar Pradesh Police would have got drowned in Yogi Ji's development.]

This video is viral on Facebook and Twitter as well.


Image Credit: Screenshot/Facebook

Claim:

The viral video is from Uttar Pradesh.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The viral video is from Dausa, Rajasthan.

While analysing the video, we came across the comment of UP Police Fact Check official Twitter handle, which says that the viral video is from Janpad Dausa, Rajasthan. UP Police official handle while replying to West UP Congress Sevadal wrote a caption in Hindi which reads, "वायरल वीडियो उत्तर प्रदेश से न होकर, जनपद दौसा, राजस्थान से संबंधित है। कृपया बिना सत्यापन के भ्रामक पोस्ट कर अफवाह न फैलाये."

[English translation: The viral video is related to district Dausa, Rajasthan, not Uttar Pradesh. Please, without checking, don't spread rumours by sharing misleading posts.]

UP Police also mentioned a link to a news report covered by Dainik Bhaskar on this incident dated 1 October 2021. This report carries the still of the viral video. According to the report, the Challani guards of the police station were going towards Kolana Jail by e-rickshaw. There was more than 3 feet of water near the Agra gate. The e-rickshaw got stuck in a pothole and overturned. Eyewitnesses said that the driver could not see the pothole as the road was filled with water, due to which five policemen, including the driver of the e-rickshaw, fell into the water. No one was seriously injured in the accident.

Image Credit: Dainik Bhaskar

Punjab Kesari also did a video report on this and mentioned Dausa, Rajasthan, as the place of the incident. According to the report, there was heavy rain for 40 minutes in Bandikui on Thursday, due to which the roads were flooded.

Thus, it is evident from media reports and the tweet by UP police that the viral video is from Dausa, Rajasthan, not Uttar Pradesh. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Video Of People Thrashing A Rape Accused Shared With A False Communal Spin

Writer : Jakir Hassan
,
Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
