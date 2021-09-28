Video Of People Thrashing A Rape Accused Shared With A False Communal Spin

A video is being shared on social media. In the viral video, a group of people, including women, can be seen beating a young man with a pipe and asking him what has he done to the girl? The young man being beaten up can be seen bleeding from his nose and trying to say, "I haven't done anything". While sharing this video, people are claiming that man in the viral video is Akram Khan, the social media coordinator of Delhi MLA Dinesh Mohaniya, and Akram was trying to rape a four-year-old girl. After the incident got revealed, people thrashed him.

[The Logical Indian has not embedded the video due to its graphic nature. You can see the post here.]

While sharing this video on Facebook, a user wrote a caption in Hindi which reads, "टैंक रोड़ बापा नगर करोलबाग- चार साल की बच्ची से बलात्कार करने की कोशिश कर रहा था यह दुष्ट व्यक्ति ये दिल्ली आम आदमी पार्टी के विधायक दिनेश मोहनिया का शोसियाल मीडिया कॉडिनेटर अकरम खान है | वह तो ईश्वर की कृपा हुई कि लोगों ने बच्ची को समय रहते बचा लिया| अरे कितनी गिरती जा रही है लोगों की मानसिकता | पिटाई के बाद पुलिस के हवाले कर दिया है आरोपी को| अपनी बच्चियों का खयाल रखें समाज में ऐसे दरिंदे पता नहीं कहां किस रूप में ताक लगाए बैठे हैं."

[English Translation: Tank Road Bapa Nagar Karolbagh - This evil person was trying to rape a four-year-old girl. This is Akram Khan, the social media coordinator of Delhi Aam Aadmi Party MLA Dinesh Mohaniya. It was God's grace that people saved the girl on time. The morality of the people is falling down. After beating him, they handed over the accused to the police. Take care of your daughters. We don't know, when and in which form, such evil people are looking for opportunities.]

It is widely shared on Facebook and Twitter.

Akram Khan, the social media coordinator of Delhi MLA Dinesh Mohaniya, tried to rape a four-year-old girl.

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false.

We ran a Google reverse image search using different keyframes from the footage using the InVid tool and found a report of Punjab Keshri dated 01 September 2021. This report carries the still of the viral video. According to the report, a 28-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl in Bapa Nagar area, Central Delhi. The accused was identified as Dipesh.

On searching more, we found a tweet of NDTV Associate Editor crime and investigation Mukesh Singh Sengar, which carries the same viral video. He wrote, "Dipesh, a man working in a jeans factory in Delhi's Bapa Nagar area, was accused of raping a 4-year-old girl. People thrashed the accused. Delhi police have registered a case and arrested the accused."

दिल्ली के बापा नगर इलाके में जीन्स की फैक्ट्री में काम करने वाले शख्स दीपेश पर 4 साल की बच्ची से रेप का आरोप,लोगों ने आरोपी की पिटाई की,पुलिस ने केस दर्ज आरोपी को गिरफ्तार किया pic.twitter.com/ts7orMBQm5 — Mukesh singh sengar मुकेश सिंह सेंगर (@mukeshmukeshs) August 31, 2021

We also found several other reports in which the accused was identified as Dipesh. Also, none of the media reports mentioned the involvement of AAP MLA Dinesh Mohaniya or any Akram Khan.

So, in conclusion, a clip of a youth being thrashed, who is accused of raping a minor girl, is shared with a false communal claim that the man is Akram Khan, a social media coordinator of AAP MLA Dinesh Mohaniya. However, in our investigation, we found that the accused name was Dipesh, a Hindu, not Akram Khan. Hence, the viral claim is false.

