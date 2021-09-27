Old Photos Of 2019 Of Protest Against Modi's Visit To US Shared As Recent

Narendra Modi's 3-day visit to the United States concluded on 25 September. On his visit, the PM addressed the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly and attended the Quad summit with US President-Joe Biden, Australian PM-Scott Morrison, and Japanese PM-Yoshihide Suga.

According to Al Jazeera, dozens of Indian-Americans gathered at the Lafayette Square in front of the White House and protested against the Indian PM's visit to the US. Against the same backdrop, a set of photos is viral on social media claiming that these photos are from the protest held during Narendra Modi's recent visit to the US.

These photos are viral on Twitter.

Praveen Singhal, a social media activist, shared the photos on Twitter. He captioned them in Hindi, "अमेरिका में अपने साहेब के जोरदार स्वागत को कोई भी गोदी मीडिया क्यों नहीं दिखाता...! पूछता है भारत...?" [English translation: Why doesn't any Godi media show the warm welcome of their saheb in America...! India asks...?]

These photos compare Narendra Modi to Adolf Hitler and are viral on Facebook as well.

Claim:

Viral photos claim to be from a protest against Narendra Modi's recent visit to the US.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check verified the claim and found it to be false. The set of photos viral are from the protest against Narendra Modi held during his 2019 US visit to Houston.

We did a Google reverse image search of the viral photos and found the pictures on 2019 reports of online news portals like Gauri Lankesh News and One India.

According to Gauri Lankesh News' report, around 50,000 Indian-Americans attended the 'Howdy Modi' event. Their report was titled "Howdy Daddy: Hindutva meets White Supremacy" and carried one of the viral pictures and captioned, "Protests outside the Howdy Modi event".

According to One India's report, the protesters gathered outside NRG Football Stadium in Houston, the 'Howdy Modi' event venue. Their report was titled, "The other side of the 'Howdy Modi' which you might have missed". It carried one of the viral pictures and mentioned that the protestors highlighted several existent issues in India.

We searched on the Internet using specific keywords and found several social media posts from that protest in 2019.

In conclusion, the viral photos are from the protest against Narendra Modi held during his 2019 US visit to Houston.

