UP CM Did Use Expletive Word; Viral Video Isn't Edited As Claimed By Right-Wing Ideologues

On April 5, a video of UP CM Yogi Adityanath went viral, where he was seen speaking to an ANI camera person soon after he got his COVID-19 vaccination. In the video, he can be heard using abusive language for a brief instance. ANI first uploaded the video and later retracted it. They again uploaded a similar video with an editor's note. The caption of which is, "Video byte of UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Covid vaccination (Editors note: Earlier issued Live Sound byte is retracted)"

Video byte of UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Covid vaccination



(Editors note: Earlier issued Live Sound byte is retracted) pic.twitter.com/td9qQHSnrX — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 5, 2021

Social media users started sharing the old video of ANI.

Aam Aadmi Party tweeted the video from its official Twitter handle with a caption, "WARNING: Fake Yogi's non-sanskari language ahead."

Srinivas B V, the National President of the Indian Youth Congress, shared the video with a caption, "You might feel ashamed of this video: See in these 8 minutes how much Ajay Bisht respects journalism".



इस वीडियो को देखकर शायद आप शर्मिंदा हो जाये:-



अजय बिष्ट, मीडिया का कितना सम्मान करता है

पूरे 8 सेकेंड्स में जानिए हालात-ए-पत्रकारिता..👇 pic.twitter.com/UYQXHcOyxv — Srinivas B V (@srinivasiyc) April 5, 2021

After the outrage over the video, Shalabh Mani Tripathi, Yogi Adityanath's media advisor, tweeted, claiming the video to be edited. He shared a fact check done by a site Breaking Tube and said, "In fact-check, it is found that the video of CM Yogi is edited, words are added in last 3 seconds of video."

OpIndia also fact-checked the video and called it fake without any evidence.





Later many right-wing ideologues claimed that the video is morphed. Social Tamasha also shared a video of Yogi Adityanath with a caption in English as, "A video in which Yogi Adityanath can be seen abusing is found to be fake."

Journalist Deepak Chaurasia also tweeted to claim that the viral video is edited.



Claim:



Yogi Adityanath did not use abusive language in the viral video.

Fact Check:

Apart from the ANI video, in a video published by News 18 Uttar Pradesh on April 5, 2021, at around 6: 15 timestamp, one can hear Yogi Adityanath abusing someone. This video was published before ANI retracted its video.

ABP Ganga had also published a live video byte of Yogi Adityanath in which he was seen abusing but later, the platform made the video private. ABP Ganga's video was archived by AltNews on Vimeo. In this video, one can hear him using the abusive word.

First India News Rajasthan had also uploaded the live video where Yogi said the abusive word at around 2:09 timestamp.

BoomLive contacted Ishaan Prakash, Editor at ANI, who denied commenting on the issue. He said, "See the tweet we put out from ANI UP. I'm not making any more comments." Boom Live also spoke to three media channels, and they confirmed that they received the retracted video after 8 am. ANI sent them the revised video with a note retracting the viral video where Yogi Adityanath was seen using the expletive word.



There is no evidence to prove that the video was edited, and many news channels had reported the foul video before the ANI video was retracted.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Old Image Shared To Portray Arvind Kejriwal And Manish Sisodia Flouted COVID-19 Rules