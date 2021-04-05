Old Image Shared To Portray Arvind Kejriwal And Manish Sisodia Flouted COVID-19 Rules

Netizens are sharing an image of Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, where Arvind Kejriwal can be seen putting a face mask on a child.

The image is being shared with a caption hinting that Arvind Kejriwal has flouted the norms of wearing a mask amid coronavirus pandemic. The image is being shared with a caption, "Son, I will make you pay a penalty of two thousand... if you ask where are our masks."

The caption mocks an announcement made by Arvind Kejriwal on November 20, 2020, regarding not wearing a mask. He said that a fine of Rs 2000 will be imposed on those not wearing masks in public places.

Mayor of Nagpur, Sandeep Joshi shared the image with a similar claim.

The archive link to the post can be accessed here

The image is being widely shared on social media.



Link to the post can be seen here





Link to the post can be seen here





Link to the post can be seen here

Claim:

The image shows Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia not wearing masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact-Check team did a reverse image search and found the same image was tweeted by a Twitter handle @tw_dcp on November 3, 2019. The image was then shared with a caption, "If these worked, you'd be wearing them"#DelhiAirEmergency #DelhiPollution#Chernobyl."

The image was also published by The Print on November 1, 2019, in a report that said, Arvind Kejriwal distributed masks to school children as part of the government's initiative to protect them from pollution. One thing to note here is that in November 2019, coronavirus cases were not reported in India. The first COVID-19 case in India was confirmed on January 27, 2020, in Kerala.





Arvind Kejriwal had also tweeted photos of this event on November 1, 2019, with a caption, "Delhi has turned into a gas chamber due to smoke from crop burning in neighboring states. It is very imp that we protect ourselves from this toxic air. Through pvt & govt schools, we have started distributing 50 lakh masks today. I urge all Delhiites to use them whenever needed."

Delhi has turned into a gas chamber due to smoke from crop burning in neighbouring states



It is very imp that we protect ourselves from this toxic air. Through pvt & govt schools, we have started distributing 50 lakh masks today



I urge all Delhiites to use them whenever needed pic.twitter.com/MYwRz9euaq — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 1, 2019

Hence, an old image is being shared to claim that Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia are not wearing masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Fact Check: Edited Video Of TMC Candidate Shared To Claim She Threatened Voters