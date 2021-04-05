Fact Check

Old Image Shared To Portray Arvind Kejriwal And Manish Sisodia Flouted COVID-19 Rules

An old image of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has gone viral falsely claiming that they are not wearing facemask amid coronavirus pandemic while promoting the use of it.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   5 April 2021 1:39 PM GMT
Writer : Yusha Rahman | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Abhishek M
Image Credit: Twitter

Netizens are sharing an image of Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, where Arvind Kejriwal can be seen putting a face mask on a child.

The image is being shared with a caption hinting that Arvind Kejriwal has flouted the norms of wearing a mask amid coronavirus pandemic. The image is being shared with a caption, "Son, I will make you pay a penalty of two thousand... if you ask where are our masks."

बेटा दो हजार का चालान कटवा दूंगा ...अगर पूछा को हमारे मास्क कहां हैं ।

Posted by I am with Modi on Sunday, 4 April 2021

The caption mocks an announcement made by Arvind Kejriwal on November 20, 2020, regarding not wearing a mask. He said that a fine of Rs 2000 will be imposed on those not wearing masks in public places.

Mayor of Nagpur, Sandeep Joshi shared the image with a similar claim.

The archive link to the post can be accessed here.

The image is being widely shared on social media.

Link to the post can be seen here.


Link to the post can be seen here.


Link to the post can be seen here.

Claim:

The image shows Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia not wearing masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact-Check team did a reverse image search and found the same image was tweeted by a Twitter handle @tw_dcp on November 3, 2019. The image was then shared with a caption, "If these worked, you'd be wearing them"#DelhiAirEmergency #DelhiPollution#Chernobyl."

The image was also published by The Print on November 1, 2019, in a report that said, Arvind Kejriwal distributed masks to school children as part of the government's initiative to protect them from pollution. One thing to note here is that in November 2019, coronavirus cases were not reported in India. The first COVID-19 case in India was confirmed on January 27, 2020, in Kerala.


Arvind Kejriwal had also tweeted photos of this event on November 1, 2019, with a caption, "Delhi has turned into a gas chamber due to smoke from crop burning in neighboring states. It is very imp that we protect ourselves from this toxic air. Through pvt & govt schools, we have started distributing 50 lakh masks today. I urge all Delhiites to use them whenever needed."

Hence, an old image is being shared to claim that Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia are not wearing masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Fact Check: Edited Video Of TMC Candidate Shared To Claim She Threatened Voters

Claim Review :  The image shows Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia not wearing masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Claimed By :  Social Media
Fact Check :  False
Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Yusha Rahman

Yusha Rahman

Fact-Checker

Yusha, an engineer turned journalist with a core interest in sensible journalism. Since the time she worked in an MNC, she saw how fake news was rife to malign images of communities, leaders, etc. This encouraged her to give up her career in MNC and passionately work towards curbing fake news and propaganda.

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor- Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Creative Producer

" An engineer by profession, Abhishek is the creative producer of the team, graphic designing is his passion and travelling his get away. In more ways than one, he makes the content visually appealing."

