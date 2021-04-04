Fact Check: Edited Video Of TMC Candidate Shared To Claim She Threatened Voters

BJP West Bengal has tweeted a video of actor and Trimnool Congress Candidate Koushani Mukherjee's video, where she can be heard saying, "Everyone's got mothers & sisters at home, think before you vote."

This video is being shared with the caption, " "Everyone's got mothers & sisters at home, think before you vote" - Kaushani Mukherjee, TMC candidate from Krishnanagar North. This is how she threatened the women of Bengal, this is Pishi's culture. The women of Bengal are definitely not safe under Pishi's rule."

The caption hints that Koushani Mukherjee has threatened people that if they do not vote for TMC then ill-deed will be done with their mother and sisters. The archive of the post can be seen here.

The post is shared by Facebook users.





Right wing propaganda website Kreately.in also tweeted the same.

Republic World also published the video on its YouTube channel.



Claim:

Koushani Mukherjee threatened the voters during her election campaigning.

Fact Check:

Koushani Mukherjee uploaded the full version of the video on April 3. In the full video, she can be heard saying, "Look... Young boy... Hey come here... are you from BJP?? Everyone has Mom and Sister at home. Think before you vote. Think about the safety of your mother and sister and then vote. Bengal won't be safe if Didi (referring to Mamata Banerjee) won't be there."

Earlier Koushani had also uploaded a video clarifying her statement on Facebook. In her statement, she said, "West Bengal tops the list when it comes to women's safety. BJP is saying that women are not safe in Bengal. Which is contrary to the report of the central government. BJP IT cell is showing a part of what I said. What I actually said that give the vote keeping in mind the safety of women. Women are not safe in UP, we have seen what happened in Hathras. If BJP comes to power in Bengal, women won't be safe here. So think before you vote, and don't fall into the traps laid by BJP".

She also said that the Opposition is picking out a line from her speech and taking it out of context intentionally to put forward their point that she is threatening people to get votes.

The Logical Indian contacted Koushani Mukherjee who said that the viral video is an edited version of what she said in the rally. She told us, "From Day 1 since I have started my campaigns, I have walked miles and in interior regions to reach out to people in mass and people are accepting me. I am telling people about the work Didi has done and her 10 promises for Bengal. I am also promoting women empowerment and women's safety, which is a national issue. I am warning people to not cast their votes which are priceless to BJP as we have seen the decline in women's safety in BJP's regime."

She also said that whatever she said is not new, all prominent TMC leaders including Didi have said that think about women's safety and do not vote for BJP.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Congress Shared Blurred Video To Show PM Modi Waving At Empty Ground In West Bengal

