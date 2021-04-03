Fact Check

Congress Shared Blurred Video To Show PM Modi Waving At Empty Ground In West Bengal

Social media users are sharing a video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi claiming that he was waving in an empty field during a rally in West Bengal. The Logical Indian Fact-Check team debunked the claim.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   3 April 2021 2:03 PM GMT / Updated : 2021-04-03T19:55:12+05:30
Writer : Yusha Rahman | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Rajath
Congress Shared Blurred Video To Show PM Modi Waving At Empty Ground In West Bengal

Image Credit: NDTV

The official Twitter handle of the Indian National Congress (INC) tweeted a blurred video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in which appears as if he was waving in an empty field. Later on, the party deleted the Tweet, an archive of which can be seen here.

The image of the archive can be seen here.

The video became viral on Twitter.

Claim:

In the video PM Modi is waving in an empty field.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian searched with the keyword, "PM Modi's recent rally" and found that the viral video is of PM Modi's rally in Jaynagar, West Bengal. We found the same video was tweeted by BJP on April 1. In the original video, the crowd is visible and people can be heard cheering for PM, while as the viral video is blurred, it appears there is no crowd, also the voice in the video is muted.

The Logical Indian also compared a screenshot of the viral image with the original image.


The Times of India also published the video of PM Modi's visit to Jaynagar constituency of Legislative Assembly.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Fake Claim Of Derek O'Brien Writing Letter To EC To Complain About Booth Capturing In North Kolkata Viral

Claim Review :  In the video PM Modi is waving in an empty field.
Claimed By :  Social media
Fact Check :  False
Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Yusha Rahman

Yusha Rahman

Fact-Checker

Yusha, an engineer turned journalist with a core interest in sensible journalism. Since the time she worked in an MNC, she saw how fake news was rife to malign images of communities, leaders, etc. This encouraged her to give up her career in MNC and passionately work towards curbing fake news and propaganda.

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor- Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

Rajath

Rajath

Creative Producer

A free spirit who find meaning in life with the virtue of creativity and doing job par its excellence, animal lover and traveller by heart.

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian