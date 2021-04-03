Congress Shared Blurred Video To Show PM Modi Waving At Empty Ground In West Bengal

The official Twitter handle of the Indian National Congress (INC) tweeted a blurred video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in which appears as if he was waving in an empty field. Later on, the party deleted the Tweet, an archive of which can be seen here.

The image of the archive can be seen here

The video became viral on Twitter.

Claim:



In the video PM Modi is waving in an empty field.

Fact Check:



The Logical Indian searched with the keyword, "PM Modi's recent rally" and found that the viral video is of PM Modi's rally in Jaynagar, West Bengal. We found the same video was tweeted by BJP on April 1. In the original video, the crowd is visible and people can be heard cheering for PM, while as the viral video is blurred, it appears there is no crowd, also the voice in the video is muted.

The Logical Indian also compared a screenshot of the viral image with the original image.





The Times of India also published the video of PM Modi's visit to Jaynagar constituency of Legislative Assembly.

