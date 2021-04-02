Fact Check

Fake Claim Of Derek O'Brien Writing Letter To EC To Complain About Booth Capturing In North Kolkata Viral

Netizens are sharing a post claiming TMC leader Derek O'Brien wrote to Election Commission for complaining about booth capturing in North Kolkata. The Logical Indian Fact Check team verifies the claim.

Yusha Rahman (Fact-Checker) 
India   |   2 April 2021 11:59 AM GMT
Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Abhishek M
Image Credit: Economic Times

Many social media users are sharing a post that claims TMC leader Derek O'Brien had complained Election Commission (EC) about booth capturing in North Kolkata on April 1, 2021, in the second phase of the West Bengal elections, while Kolkata polls are yet to be conducted in the constituency.

The post has gone viral during the second phase of the West Bengal elections which were held on April 1. Six more phases of polls are due in West Bengal elections and the Kolkata constituency will undergo election on April 26.

Election commission received letter from @derekobrienmp complaining mutliple booth capturing by BJP in North Kolkata...

Posted by Tanzbaz तंज़बाज़ on Thursday, 1 April 2021

The post is viral on Facebook.


The post is also viral on Twitter.

The Logical Indian also received a query on its Whatsapp number +91 63640 00343.


Claim:

Derek O'Brien wrote a letter to Election Commission complaining about booth capturing in North Kolkata.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian did a keyword search and found no such media reports published. However, we found media reports of him writing to EC and complaining about booth capturing in Medinipur.

According to ANI, Beren wrote EC and alleged booth capturing in Purba Medinipur. He alleged that polling booths were captured in polling station numbers 6, 7, 49, 27, 162, 21, 26, 13, 262, 256, 163, and 30.

Screenshot of the report.

We noticed the Whatsapp message shared with us had a screenshot of the Tweet done by a Twitter handle @Befittingfacts.


We searched the Twitter account of @Beffitingfacts. On scanning through the Tweets of @Beffitingfacts, we found a Tweet of him which said that the Tweet done by him was a satire and he has deleted the Tweet as it has gone viral. He tweeted, "Have deleted this satire tweet. Was getting out of control. Don't want any trouble."

Hence, a fake claim has gone viral with the claim that Derek O'Brien wrote a letter to Election Commission complaining about booth capturing in North Kolkata on a day when there was no election in that constituency. The voting in North Kolkata is to happen on 29 April, the 8th phase of the election.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

