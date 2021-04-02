Fake Claim Of Derek O'Brien Writing Letter To EC To Complain About Booth Capturing In North Kolkata Viral

Many social media users are sharing a post that claims TMC leader Derek O'Brien had complained Election Commission (EC) about booth capturing in North Kolkata on April 1, 2021, in the second phase of the West Bengal elections, while Kolkata polls are yet to be conducted in the constituency.

The post has gone viral during the second phase of the West Bengal elections which were held on April 1. Six more phases of polls are due in West Bengal elections and the Kolkata constituency will undergo election on April 26.

The post says, "Election commission received a letter from @derekobrienmp complaining of multiple booth capturing by BJP in the North Kolkata area. When told that there was no election in North Kolkata today, He withdrew his complaint saying that he had sent the wrong letter by mistake."

Election commission received letter from @derekobrienmp complaining mutliple booth capturing by BJP in North Kolkata... Posted by Tanzbaz तंज़बाज़ on Thursday, 1 April 2021

The post is viral on Facebook.





The post is also viral on Twitter.

#Breaking

Election commission received letter from @derekobrienmp complaining mutliple booth capturing by BJP in North Kolkata area. When told there is no election in North Kolkata today, He withdrawn his complained saying he sent wrong letter from draft by mistake.@BJP4Bengal — राजीव रंजन झा दिग्गज(शांडिल्य) (@rajeevicaktr) April 1, 2021

The Logical Indian also received a query on its Whatsapp number +91 63640 00343.





Claim:

Derek O'Brien wrote a letter to Election Commission complaining about booth capturing in North Kolkata.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian did a keyword search and found no such media reports published. However, we found media reports of him writing to EC and complaining about booth capturing in Medinipur.

According to ANI, Beren wrote EC and alleged booth capturing in Purba Medinipur. He alleged that polling booths were captured in polling station numbers 6, 7, 49, 27, 162, 21, 26, 13, 262, 256, 163, and 30.

Screenshot of the report

We noticed the Whatsapp message shared with us had a screenshot of the Tweet done by a Twitter handle @Befittingfacts.





We searched the Twitter account of @Beffitingfacts. On scanning through the Tweets of @Beffitingfacts, we found a Tweet of him which said that the Tweet done by him was a satire and he has deleted the Tweet as it has gone viral. He tweeted, "Have deleted this satire tweet. Was getting out of control. Don't want any trouble."

Have deleted this satire tweet. Was getting out of control. Dont want any trouble 😂 pic.twitter.com/uoS5aQXrbs — Facts (@BefittingFacts) April 1, 2021

Hence, a fake claim has gone viral with the claim that Derek O'Brien wrote a letter to Election Commission complaining about booth capturing in North Kolkata on a day when there was no election in that constituency. The voting in North Kolkata is to happen on 29 April, the 8th phase of the election.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Fact Check: Netizens Share Fake On-ground Assessment By Intelligence Bureau Ahead Of West Bengal And Tamil Nadu Elections