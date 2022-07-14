All section
Caste discrimination
Video From Oman Shared As Drowning Incident From Mumbais Bandra Beach
Fact Check
Video From Oman Shared As Drowning Incident From Mumbai's Bandra Beach

Maharashtra,  14 July 2022 11:05 AM GMT

We found that the video is actually from the Mughsail area in the Dhofar Governorate of Oman. Three members of a family, including two children from Jat town in the Sangli district of Western Maharashtra, were swept away by the strong currents.

A video of a few people being carried away by the tides at a seashore is going viral across social media. Netizens have widely circulated this video claiming that the incident occurred on Mumbai's Bandra beach.

Claim:

The viral video shows several people gathered at a shore while tides are crashing against the shore. A wave crashes against the sea, making some people fall to their feet. These people can be seen being washed away in the currents. The viral videos have been circulated claiming that tall waves washed away two women playing in the sea at Mumbai's Bandra beach. The claim has been circulated in the context of the recent heavy rainfall experienced in Mumbai and parts of Maharashtra.

The Logical Indian had earlier reported that the Indian Meteorological Department issued red alerts for Palghar and Raigad, advising against heavy rainfall. Yellow alerts were issued for Mumbai and Thane in Maharashtra till July 15. Mumbai continues to be affected by strong winds, causing waterlogging and traffic snarls.

The video is viral with the following claim across social media.

"Playing with the waves at the Bandra beach in Mumbai proved costly for two women. The two women were swept away by the tall waves. Underestimating the power of the waves cost them their life."

The claim was circulated by Facebook pages Haryana Bulletin and Aadhar News Haryana with the same claim.


The Logical Indian received several messages on our WhatsApp fact check no. +91-6364000343 requesting to fact check the claim.


Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral video is from Oman.

We searched for relevant keywords such as 'women swept out to sea' to investigate the viral claims. We came across a report published by Al Arabiya News on 12 July 2022.

On July 10, the Oman authorities continued to search for three missing Asian expats who were swept into the sea by strong currents. As per the report by Al Arabiya News, a family of eight Asian expats were dragged into the sea after they ventured beyond the fence at Mughsail Beach in the Dhofar governate of Oman.

We also came across this tweet by the news outlet published on Twitter on July 12, 2022. The video carried the same footage as the viral video.

We also came across a report by The Times of Oman, which reported that out of the five missing people, two were found dead, and three were still missing, including two children.

In our Fact Check, we also came across a report by Hindustan Times that identified the incident's victims. They were identified as three members of a family, including two children from Jat town in the Sangli district of Western Maharashtra.

On July 12, the local authorities found the bodies of Shashikant Mhamane and his six-year-old son Shreyas. The search was on for another child, Shreya Mhamane and the other two members of the family.

We also came across a tweet by the Royal Oman Police published on July 10, 2022. The police tweeted the video of the incident as well.

The translated caption of the tweet reads, "An Asian family of five people was swept away by the waves, including three children. The family was swept away after they crossed the safety barrier on the rocky cliff in the Mughsail area in the Dhofar Governorate and fell into the sea. Search and rescue teams are working to find them."

Conclusion:

In our Fact Check, we found that the video is actually from the Mughsail area in the Dhofar Governorate of Oman. The incident occurred when a family of eight Asian expats were dragged into the sea after crossing the fence at Mughsail Beach.

Three members of a family, including two children from Jat town in the Sangli district of Western Maharashtra, were swept away by the strong currents. Search and rescue teams in Oman are working to find the rest of the people who were swept away in the tides.

To conclude, we found the claim of tall waves washing away two women playing in the sea at Mumbai's Bandra beach is misleading as the incident actually took place in Oman.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

