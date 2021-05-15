Old Video Of Scuffle Between Krishna's Devotees And Police Shared As West Bengal's Post-Poll Violence

A video showing a scuffle between a group of people in saffron clothes and policemen has gone viral on social media with a claim that the video is of West Bengal. The video is being shared with a claim that it is of West Bengal's post-poll violence that erupted after State Assembly Election results were declared on May 2.

The video is being shared with the caption, "Have a look at this incident from West Bengal. This is today's *secular* West Bengal. When devotees of ISKCON were distributing Bhagavad-gita and other spiritual literature, people from the *most peaceful* islam religion started beating them. When the devotees resisted the police".

The viral video is of West Bengal's post-poll violence.

The Logical Indian broke the video into several keyframes and did a reverse image search with multiple keyframes. On doing Yandex reverse image search, we found the same video was uploaded on a Russian YouTube channel on August 28, 2013.

The video was also tweeted on April 18, 2018, by a Twitter user, Sudil Kakodkar, with the caption, "Hare Rama Hare Krishna Russian saffron hippies confront wth Goa police outside Mapusa Market North Goa today mng."

Hare Rama Hare Krishna Russian saffron hippies confront wth Goa police outside Mapusa Market North Goa today mng. pic.twitter.com/MZWUKlSs3C — Sudil Kakodkar (@KakodkarSudil) April 18, 2018

The news was published by heraldgoa.in website, where the image of a devotee and a police official can be seen, but the page is truncated, probably because the article is old and their website might have undergone changes in the past 10 years, resulting in some of the old articles not being accessible anymore.



The article headline says a Russian member of the Hare Ram Hare Krishna sect confronted a police officer outside the Mapusa taxi stand.





A Reddit user had also shared the link of the video and in the comment of which a person had given a detailed account of the incident. According to which, eight Russians were arrested after the clash between the sect people and police. As per the detail given, a group of Russians dressed in saffron attire were seen marching along the main streets of Mapusa, chanting Hare Ram, Hare Krishna, equipped with dholak (drum) and a harmonium. Irritated by the singing and consequent traffic congestion that resulted along the main road opposite the municipal market, some citizens informed the police about the nuisance. And when police tried to stop them, then the confrontation happened.

The same video went viral in 2018 when people shared the video with the claim that Christians beat devotees of the Hare Rama Hare Krishna sect in Goa, and AltNews had debunked the claim.



Hence an old video from Goa has gone viral with a fake claim that it is of West Bengal's post-poll violence.

