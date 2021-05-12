Bangladesh Video Shared As Female BJP Worker Dragged During Post-Poll Violence In WB

A video is viral on social media where a group of people is dragging a woman while she is pleading,, and one can hear people speaking in Bengali. The video is being shared with a claim that it is of West Bengal's post-poll violence that erupted after State Assembly Election results were declared on May 2,, and the woman is a BJP worker.

The video is being shared with a caption that translates in English as, "In India, BJP worker booth polling agent Saswati Jena, Does Bengal TMC need more proof? Forcibly taking a girl, raping and murdering her in the broad daylight by 15-20 goons, this is a proof that Bengal is not a place for humans but demons".

The video is widely shared on Twitter.

Claim:

The viral video is of West Bengal's post-poll violence.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian did a fact-check and found the claim to be fake.

The Quint found a longer version of the video, which was published by a YouTube channel SR TV on April 26, 2021. The title of the video said, "See what happened to the girl after she converted from Hinduism to Islam."



A report of the incident around the video was published by Purbo Paschim Bangladesh on April 26, 2021. According to the report, the incident is of Bangladesh's Char Khalifa village, where a Hindu woman Sarawanti Mandal had married a Muslim man named Kamarul Islam. Soon Mandal accepted Islam and changed her name to Jannatul Firdaus. But her family was against the union. The video is of Sarawanti pleading at the feet of local councillor Giyasuddin to let her live with her husband Kamarul. However, Sarawanti's father Shankar Chandra Mandal, filed a case under the Women and Child Harassment Prevention Act, stating that she was under 18 years of age. However, Kamarul argued that she was above 18 years of age.





Dhaka post quoted Daulatkhan Police Officer-in-Charge (OC) Bajlar Rahman, who said that the girl was under 18, so the guardian's decision is legal.

Daulatkhan Thana also put a Facebook post on April 25 and told that the woman was handed over to her parents after a case was registered.

সকলের অবগতির জন্য জানানো যাইতেছে যে, দৌলতখান থানা এলাকায় গত ২৩/০৪/২১ ইং তারিখ গাজীপুর মেট্রো সদর থানার মামলা নং ১৬ তাং... Posted by Daulatkhan Thana on Sunday, 25 April 2021

A Facebook page Eduaid, also uploaded a video of Kamarul Islam giving a description of the incident.

Hence, a video from Bangladesh has gone viral as West Bengal post-poll violence.

