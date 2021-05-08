Old Video From Brazil Shared As BJP Activist Uttam Ghosh Killed In West Bengal

A disturbing video is viral on social media in which one can see a man being brutally hacked to death using a machete. The video is being circulated with a claim that it is of West Bengal's violence that erupted after the State Assembly elections result was declared on May 2, 2021.

The descriptions that are being shared with the video claim that 'TMC goons' murdered BJP worker Uttam Ghosh in Gangapur Ranaghat, West Bengal during post-poll violence.

Description of one of the posts, which is in Hindi, says, "My husband was dragged from house by TMC workers who forced him to chant Jai Shri Ram. They asked where are your BJP people, where are your Hindus, now who will save you, and killed my husband at Gangapur Ranaghat, said the wife of Uttam Ghosh (Bengal) in an interview to Dainik Bhaskar."

The video is widely shared on Twitter.

Claim:

The video shows TMC workers killing BJP worker Uttam Ghosh in West Bengal.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian broke the video into multiple keyframes using InVid tools and did a reverse image search using Yandex. We found a screenshot of the video that was published on the site, Sobral24Horas.com on January 7, 2018. According to the report associated with the image, a teenager was killed with ax blows and stones by other young people in Fortaleza, Brazil.





According to Noticias.r7.com, a news portal, the boy murdered in the video was 17-year-old Wesley Tiago de Sousa Carvalho. The report also mentioned that he was murdered in a rivalry between criminal factions.

According to Monolitopost, the police found that the suspects had thrown stones and pieces of wood at the victim. The police had arrested two accused José Carlos Evangelista dos Anjos and Luciano Alves de Souza, while the other two suspects Abraão Jhonny Alves de Freitas and a woman identified only as Carine were absconding.

Hence, the viral video is old and unassociated with West Bengal post-poll violence.

