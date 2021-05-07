Photo Of Girl With Amit Shah Falsely Linked With Post-Poll Violence In Bengal

Netizens are sharing an image of a girl posing with Home Minister Amit Shah with the claim that the girl who is with Amit Shah was raped and killed in violence that erupted in West Bengal after the results of the State Assembly elections were declared on May 2. West Bengal violence has taken the lives of 20 people from across political parties.



The post is being shared with a caption, "Sorry Amit Shah, I trusted you and Voted For you. But Now I am Getting Raped because You lost election. Please Save me from Getting Raped. You have got 303 seats in the Centre. Don't Be So Spineless.#ArrestMamata #BengalViolence #SpinlessBJP"

The link to the post can be seen here

The same image is being shared with Hindi text imposed on it, which translates in English as, "Dear Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Home Minister Amit Shah, those workers who are being killed in Bengal they fought for your reign. We should be indebted to them. If you cannot save their lives, then you will be called a coward in the words of God. I will not say that you are a coward but will only say that you will be left alone in the war of politics if you do not take any action. The centre should immediately intervene in West Bengal. Not just discussions but stern action must be taken."





The text imposed image is also being shared with a claim that the girl in the image was raped in West Bengal. The text imposed image is shared with a caption, "If you stay quiet today, then the world will compare you with Bhishma Pitamah, who is only holding demonstration when daughters are raped. Save the workers and save your respect. In BJP ruled states, the opposition, along with bureaucrats, are managing the state. The workers are being disrespected. They are being asked to stay silent for moral values. Is this why we helped you gain 303 seats. Take a stern decision, or no one will support you at the cost of their respect and life."

The link to the post can be seen here

Claim:

The girl in the image was raped during the post-poll violence in West Bengal.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian did a reverse image search and found the image was uploaded on November 6, 2020, by Amit Malviya, National in-charge of BJP's Information and Technology department, with a caption, "This image of Union Home Minister Amit Shah' visit to Shri Vivishan Hansda' house in Chaturdhi village, Bankura is the most compassionate one you would see...It represents hope and yearning for change that Bengal so desperately needs. Some people are expectedly unnerved."

The link to the post can be seen here

Taking a hint from Amit Malviya's tweet, we searched with keywords, 'Amit Shah, Bankura rally' and found that a video of Amit Shah's Bankura rally was uploaded by ANI on November 5, 2020. The video also has a keyframe showing the image that has gone viral. According to the description associated with the video, Amit Shah, during his 2 days West Bengal visit in November 2020, met a tribal family and had lunch with them in Chaturthi village.

According to Telegraph India, Bankura's tribal farmer Bibhishan Hansda had hosted the lunch for Amit Shah during his visit to Bankura.

Boom contacted Bibhishan Hansda, who denied the reports of his daughter being assaulted. Hansda said, "Both my family and my daughter are safe. There was no post-poll violence in our area. The viral reports with my daughter's image are fake." Hansda's daughter, a class 12 student, is a diabetic patient.

The Logical Indian also contacted Bankura police, who said that they were not aware of this.

Hence, the girl shown in the image was not raped as claimed by social media.

