Image Of An Injured Woman Falsely Shared As Post-Poll Violence In West Bengal

An image of an injured lady is doing rounds on social media with a claim that she was injured during the violence that happened in West Bengal after the state Assembly election results were declared on May 2.

The post is mostly shared by BJP supporters claiming that the lady was injured by workers of Trinamool Congress, who went on a rampage after winning the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021.

The image is shared with a caption that translates in English as, "The respect of Bengal is lost. Is she not a lady, is she not a daughter of Bengal, is it only Mamata who is Bengali and woman? Damn those who are women and still supporting Mamata."

The post is widely being shared on Twitter.

The post was also shared by Supreme Court advocate Ashwini Upadhyay, who later deleted the post.





Many Facebook users are also sharing the post.







The viral image is of a lady who was attacked during West Bengal post-poll violence.

The Logical Indian did a reverse image search and found that the same image was published on the website Bharat Samachar on November 8, 2020. The article spoke about the violence in Bangladesh against Hindus. According to the article, Subramanian Swamy had indicated that Indian troops might be sent to Bangladesh if violence against Hindus does not stop.





On doing a Yandex reverse image search, we found a tweet that had the same image. The tweet was shared with a caption, "On 3/11/2020, land robber Md: Rubel & his terrorist forces attacked a poor Hindu family at East Yugir Hat in Aman Bazar, Hathazari Police Station, Chittagong, Bangladesh. Land robber Md: Rubel has been trying to occupy d victim's place for a long time."





We found that the same image was also published by the Bangladeshi media, Desh1.com, on November 8, 2020. According to the article, the injured woman was identified as Anamika Das, who is a resident of Aman Bazar, Hathazari, Chittagong. She was injured when land robbers forcefully tried to seize her ancestral property.







Hence, the viral image is old and of Bangladesh and not associated with West Bengal post-poll violence.



Alt News reached out to Ratan Kumar Nath, father of the injured woman. He said, "She was injured during a land-grabbing-related incident last year."

