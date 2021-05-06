BJP West Bengal released a video after the violence that erupted in West Bengal post the declaration of State assembly elections result on May 2. The video was shared to show how after winning the election, party workers of Trinamool Congress (TMC) were on a rampage and has beaten and killed the workers and supporters of the oppositions, especially BJP. This video was shown in the press conference addressed by BJP National President JP Nadda in Kolkata.

The link to the post can be seen here

The video was also shared separately on the Facebook page of BJP West Bengal.





At around 2:16 timestamp of the video shared on the Facebook page of BJP West Bengal, an image of a man occurs claiming that the man is Manik Moitro, who died in Sitalkuchi in the post-poll violence.







Claim:

BJP West Bengal in the video has shown the image of Manik Moitro who died in Sitalkuchi.

Fact Check:

The image shared as Manik Moitro is actually of a journalist of India Today whose name is Abhro Banerjee.



Abhro Banerjee tweeted and confirmed that the image shared by BJP West Bengal is of him and not Manik Moitro; and also that he is alive. He tweeted, "I am Abhro Banerjee, living and hale and hearty and around 1,300 km away from Sitalkuchi. BJP IT Cell is now claiming I am Manik Moitra and died in Sitalkuchi. Please don't believe these fake posts and please don't worry. I repeat: I am (still) alive."

I am Abhro Banerjee, living and hale and hearty and around 1,300 km away from Sitalkuchi. BJP IT Cell is now claiming I am Manik Moitra and died in Sitalkuchi. Please don't believe these fake posts and please don't worry. I repeat: I am (still) alivehttps://t.co/y4jKsfx8tI pic.twitter.com/P2cXJFP5KO — Abhro Banerjee (@AbhroBanerjee1) May 6, 2021

Abhro has also shared the same post on Facebook, along with the downloaded video that was shared by BJP West Bengal.

I am Abhro Banerjee, living and hale and hearty and around 1,300 km away from Sitalkuchi. BJP IT Cell is now claiming I... Posted by Abhro Banerjee on Wednesday, 5 May 2021

Abhro while speaking to India Today said, "I woke up a little late this morning and saw over 100 missed calls. Even before I could check what happened, my friend, Arvind, told me that the BJP IT cell has used my picture in place of Manik Moitra, who had allegedly died in Sitalkuchi. I was shocked as I am 1400 kms away and the kind of misinformation can be quite damaging." According to India Today, the photograph used with the name 'Manik Moitra' was picked up from the author page of Abhro Banerjee on the IndiaToday.in site, and that he's in Delhi.

The Logical Indian also spoke to Abhro who said that he was speaking to Kolkata Police regarding the matter.

On May 3, ABP has reported about the death of Manik Moitro, a BJP supporter from Sitalkuchi, in post-poll violence, but the man in the video was neither Manik Moitro nor dead.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Rape And Murder In Midnapore, West Bengal Falsely Linked To Post-Poll Violence