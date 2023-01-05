No, UP Govt Didn't Order Shifting Of Weekly Off In Madrasas To Sunday Instead Of Friday

A few days ago, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government announced taking serious action against madrasas running without government recognition. The government ordered the implementation of a dress code for children studying in madrassas like other schools. Meanwhile, a post regarding the weekly holiday of Uttar Pradesh madrasas is doing rounds on social media. The post claims that the UP government has changed the weekly holiday of madrassas from Friday to Sunday. Henceforth the weekly holiday will not be on Friday but on Sunday.



A Facebook user wrote, "बिग ब्रेकिंग:: यूपी के मदरसों में साप्ताहिक अवकाश में बदलाव, अब शुक्रवार की जगह रविवार को होगी छुट्टी!* यहां बाबा का राज चलता है काबा का नहीं."

[English Translation: Big Breaking:: Change in weekly holiday in Madrassas of UP, now it will be Sunday instead of Friday!* Baba's rule runs here, not of Kaaba.]

Another user wrote, "उत्तर प्रदेश के सभी मदरसों के साप्ताहिक अवकाश में बदलाव करने का बड़ा फैसला लिया गया है. अब यूपी के मदरसों में शुक्रवार को छुट्टी नहीं होगी. शुक्रवार के बदले मदरसों में रविवार को अवकाश होगा. यह आदेश यूपी के अनुदानित और गैर अनुदानित मान्यता प्राप्त मदरसों में लागू होगा. वहीं मदरसों में यूनिफार्म भी होगी. मंगलवार को यूपी मदरसा शिक्षा परिषद की बैठक में यह फैसला लिया गया है."

[English Translation: A big decision has been taken to change the weekly holiday of all madrassas in Uttar Pradesh. Now there will be no holiday on Fridays in the madrasas of UP. Instead of Friday, there will be a holiday on Sunday. This order will be applicable in aided and non-aided recognized madrasas of UP. There will also be uniforms in madrasas. This decision was taken in the UP Madrasa Education Council meeting on Tuesday.]





*यूपी के मदरसों में अब शुक्रवार को नहीं होगी छुट्टी, रविवार को होगा साप्ताहिक अवकाश* — praveen kumar yadav (@praveen51400387) December 22, 2022

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar caption.

Claim:

UP government is shifting the weekly holiday of madrasas to Sundays instead of Fridays.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact-Check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. No change has been made to the weekly holiday.

During the initial investigation, we did an open keyword search and found a report in Hindustan Times dated December 25, 2022. The report's title reads, "In Uttar Pradesh, madrasas to continue with Friday weekly off." According to the report, Uttar Pradesh Madarsa Shiksha Parishad has released the calendar of holidays for the year 2023. There has been no change in the weekly holiday in this calendar; as before, the weekly holiday will remain on Friday. According to the calendar, in 2023, madrasas will have 75 holidays, including 36 days of Ramzan and Eid-ul-Fitr.

We then looked for the details of weekly holidays in 2023 and came across the information given on the website of UP Madarsa Shiksha Parishad. According to it, the weekly holiday in 2023 will continue on Friday only.

According to a report of Aaj Tak, dated December 24, 2022, the madrassa board had held a meeting on December 21. 19 important proposals were presented in this. One of them was casual leave of 14 days to teachers and employees. The manager and principal of the madrasa can approve 2-2, i.e. total of 4 days leave. Teaching work will be suspended on national festivals, but teachers, non-teaching staff and students will be present in the madrassa and participate in the program organized.

On searching more, we found a tweet of Madarsa Board President Iftikhar Ahmed Javed, dated December 26. In this tweet, he shared a news link and mentioned that changing of the weekly holiday was just a suggestion which has not been implemented yet. In his Facebook post, he also appealed netizens to be beware of rumours, informing that the weekly holiday in madrassas will continue on Friday.

Holiday on Sunday is just a suggestion… not a decision, cleaning up the Madrasa Board as soon as the matter catches fire » Jsnewstimes https://t.co/iEPrBXxcYB — Dr. Iftikhar Ahmed Javed (@drjavedbjp) December 24, 2022





We also found a video byte of Dharam Pal Singh, Minority Welfare Minister, in a tweet of Sudarshan News dated December 29, 2022. In the video report, Dharam Pal Singh says, "In Madrasas, there is a week off on Friday so that people can offer Friday prayer (Jummah namaaz). For everyone's ease, we are keeping Friday as official weekly holiday."

It is evident from our investigation, and the statement given by the Minority welfare minister, Dharam Pal Singh, no change has been made to the weekly holiday in Madrasas. The madrasas will remain operational on Sundays and have weekly holidays on Fridays as they used to be earlier. The rumour started after Madrasa Board held a meeting on 21 December in which they proposed several suggestions, including shifting the weekly holiday of madrasas to Sundays instead of Fridays.

Hence, the viral claim is false.



