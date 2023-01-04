Does This Viral Times Lapse Show Recent Blizzard That Hit US? No, Viral Video Is From 2016

The tragic winter storm in America has caused devastation in most of the eastern United States. About 60 people have lost their lives due to this fierce blizzard that brought heavy snowfall, icy winds, and a sharp drop in temperature in the country. New York state officials described it as the "blizzard of the century," leading to a federal state of emergency declaration.

Meanwhile, a time-lapse video of a region being completely covered in a thick layer of snow is going viral on social media. The time-lapse shows a chair and wood on an outdoor porch covered with snow. People on social media shared this video claiming as footage of the ongoing blizzard in America.

A Facebook user shared this video and wrote, "अमेरिका में घर के बाहर लगे एक कैमरे से 48 घंटों की रिकॉर्ड की गई एक वीडियो जिसमें देख सकते हैं कि किस तरह बर्फबारी शुरू होती है और खौफ़नाक हद तक बढ़ जाती है .!! इस भयंकर तूफान के चपेट में आने से अब तक दर्जनों लोग मारे जा चुके हैं."

[Translation: A video recorded for 48 hours from a camera installed outside the house in America, in which you can see how snowfall starts and increases to a frightening extent.!! Due to the grip of this fierce storm, dozens of people have been killed so far.]





It is being widely shared on social media with a similar claim.

Media outlets like NDTV and India.com also shared this video as footage of a recent blizzard.





Claim:

Viral time-lapse video shows footage of a recent Blizzard in the US

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact-check team verified the viral claim and found it to be misleading. The viral video is from 2016.

During the initial investigation, we did a reverse image search using the InVid tool, leading us to a YouTube channel named 'Worse Than Chiggers' where the same footage can be seen. The video was uploaded on January 25, 2016, and was titled "Beautiful 48-hour Time-Lapse of Blizzard". According to the video description, the video is from northern Virginia, USA, and it captured the 48-hour blizzard of winter storm Jonas that hit the east coast between January 22 and 24, 2016.





On searching more, we found the still of the viral video in a report of DailyMail dated January 27, 2016. According to it, the viral timelapse shows 48 hours of Storm Jonas in North Virginia. Storm Jonas, also known as Snowzilla, had covered the US east coast. It reportedly impacted more than 85 million people and resulted in travel restrictions in several areas of the country.

Conclusion:

Though we could not independently identify the video location, it is evident from our investigation that the viral video is not of the recent blizzard but dates back to 2016 when Storm Jonas, also known as Snowzilla, hit northern Virginia, USA. I]Hence, the viral claim is misleading.



