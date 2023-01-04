All section
Caste discrimination
Does This Viral Times Lapse Show Recent Blizzard That Hit US? No, Viral Video Is From 2016

Image Credit: Facebook/Arham Zuberi

Fact Check

Does This Viral Times Lapse Show Recent Blizzard That Hit US? No, Viral Video Is From 2016

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan  (Digital Journalist) 

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

India,  4 Jan 2023 12:21 PM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak | 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

The viral video is not recent but dates back to 2016 when Storm Jonas, also known as Snowzilla, hit northern Virginia, USA. It has nothing to do with the recent blizzard.

The tragic winter storm in America has caused devastation in most of the eastern United States. About 60 people have lost their lives due to this fierce blizzard that brought heavy snowfall, icy winds, and a sharp drop in temperature in the country. New York state officials described it as the "blizzard of the century," leading to a federal state of emergency declaration.

Meanwhile, a time-lapse video of a region being completely covered in a thick layer of snow is going viral on social media. The time-lapse shows a chair and wood on an outdoor porch covered with snow. People on social media shared this video claiming as footage of the ongoing blizzard in America.

A Facebook user shared this video and wrote, "अमेरिका में घर के बाहर लगे एक कैमरे से 48 घंटों की रिकॉर्ड की गई एक वीडियो जिसमें देख सकते हैं कि किस तरह बर्फबारी शुरू होती है और खौफ़नाक हद तक बढ़ जाती है .!! इस भयंकर तूफान के चपेट में आने से अब तक दर्जनों लोग मारे जा चुके हैं."

[Translation: A video recorded for 48 hours from a camera installed outside the house in America, in which you can see how snowfall starts and increases to a frightening extent.!! Due to the grip of this fierce storm, dozens of people have been killed so far.]


It is being widely shared on social media with a similar claim.

Media outlets like NDTV and India.com also shared this video as footage of a recent blizzard.

Image Credit: NDTV


Image Credit: India.com

Claim:

Viral time-lapse video shows footage of a recent Blizzard in the US

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact-check team verified the viral claim and found it to be misleading. The viral video is from 2016.

During the initial investigation, we did a reverse image search using the InVid tool, leading us to a YouTube channel named 'Worse Than Chiggers' where the same footage can be seen. The video was uploaded on January 25, 2016, and was titled "Beautiful 48-hour Time-Lapse of Blizzard". According to the video description, the video is from northern Virginia, USA, and it captured the 48-hour blizzard of winter storm Jonas that hit the east coast between January 22 and 24, 2016.

Image Credit: YouTube


On searching more, we found the still of the viral video in a report of DailyMail dated January 27, 2016. According to it, the viral timelapse shows 48 hours of Storm Jonas in North Virginia. Storm Jonas, also known as Snowzilla, had covered the US east coast. It reportedly impacted more than 85 million people and resulted in travel restrictions in several areas of the country.

Image Credit: DailyMail

Conclusion:

Though we could not independently identify the video location, it is evident from our investigation that the viral video is not of the recent blizzard but dates back to 2016 when Storm Jonas, also known as Snowzilla, hit northern Virginia, USA. I]Hence, the viral claim is misleading.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343

Also Read: Viral Image Showing PM Modi Shaved Head After His Mother's Demise Is Morphed

Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
USA 
Blizzard 
Snowstorm 
NDTV 
Old video 

