Film Director Made A Misleading Tweet About His Film Being Shortlisted For The Oscars; Know The Facts Here!

On December 10, The Kashmir Files film director Vivek Agnihotri tweeted about his film being shortlisted for the Oscars 2023. While sharing this news, he wrote, "#TheKashmirFiles has been shortlisted for #Oscars2023 in the first list of @TheAcademy. It's one of the 5 films from India. I wish all of them very best. A great year for Indian cinema."

BIG ANNOUNCEMENT: #TheKashmirFiles has been shortlisted for #Oscars2023 in the first list of @TheAcademy. It's one of the 5 films from India. I wish all of them very best. A great year for Indian cinema. 🙏🙏🙏 — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) January 10, 2023

He further wrote, "#PallaviJoshi #MithunChakraborty @DarshanKumaar @AnupamPKher are all shortlisted for best actor categories. It's just the beginning. A long long road ahead. Pl bless them all.

#PallaviJoshi #MithunChakraborty @DarshanKumaar @AnupamPKher are all shortlisted for best actor categories. It's just the beginning. A long long road ahead. Pl bless them all. pic.twitter.com/fzrY9VKDcP — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) January 10, 2023

The Kashmir Files actor Anupam Kher also shared this news on Twitter and wrote, "Deeply humbled to see #TheKashmirFiles as a film and my name shortlisted in #BestFilm and #BestActor category for the #Oscars2023! Even as a short list it is a big triumph for us. Congratulations also to other Indian films in the list. भारतीय सिनेमा की जय हो! @TheAcademy."

Deeply humbled to see #TheKashmirFiles as a film and my name shortlisted in #BestFilm and #BestActor catagory for the #Oscars2023! Even as a short list it is a big triumph for us. Congratulations also to other Indian films in the list. भारतीय सिनेमा की जय हो! 🙏😍 @TheAcademy pic.twitter.com/VtaGLywtZQ — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) January 10, 2023

Vivek Agnihotri directed "The Kashmir Files" shortlisted for the Oscar 2023.

The Logical Indian Fact-Check team verified the viral claim and found it to be misleading. The movie is on the reminder list and not the shortlist.

During the initial investigation, we did a keyword search and came across a report of NDTV dated January 10, 2023. The title of the report reads, "Oscars 2023: RRR, Kantara And The Kashmir Files On Reminder List." According to it, the Oscars released a list of 301 films that are "eligible" for the Academy Awards. SS Rajamouli's RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi by Sanjay Leela, Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files, and Rishab Shetty's Kantara are among the Indian movies that made the cut. Me Vasantrao, Tujhya Sathi Kahi Hi, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, Iravin Nizhal, and Vikrant Rona, a Kannada film, and Shaunak Sen's All That Breathes are also on the list. Pan Nalin's Hello Show (Last Film Show), India's official Oscar entry, is also on the list. Documentary like The Elephant Whisperers by Kartiki Gonsalves is also on the list. It is to be noted that a total of 10 Indian films are eligible for this year's Oscars among 300 films, not 5, as claimed by Vivek Agnihotri.

On searching more, we found a press release issued by The Academy on January 9, regarding this list of films that are eligible for the 2023 Academy Awards. It includes a total of 301 films from around the globe. It is to be noted that nowhere in the press release it was mentioned that these movies were shortlisted for Oscar 2023.

What is the Eligible/Reminder list?

In simpler terms, it is a list of films that fulfill all the criteria of the Oscar and have the ability to officially compete in various categories to be considered for the Award. However, merely being on the list does not guarantee that the movie will be included in the final list of Academy Award nominees. Nomination voting for the 95th Academy Awards will be held from January 12-17. The members of the Academy will also vote for the 301 films that have been kept on the reminder list during this period. If the picture is selected, the film can make it to the nomination list. The final nominations for the 95th Academy Awards will be announced on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. Until now, the only four names shortlisted from India are Last Film Show, All That Breathes, Elephant Whisperers, and "Natu Natu" song of film RRR.

It is to be noted that any person can apply for this list. However, there are certain conditions that are present on the official website of Oscars. Some of them are:

To be eligible for Best Picture consideration, films must have submitted a confidential Academy Representation and Inclusion Standards entry as part of the submission requirements.

In order for a film to be considered under the rules applicable to the Academy Awards, feature films must complete a minimum qualifying run of seven days in at least one of six US locations. These places are- Los Angeles, Chicago, New York City, Miami, Florida and Illinois.

Paid screening in a picture theatre in one of the six qualifying US metro areas

The running time of atleast 40 minutes.

Release within the deadline specified

It is evident that Vivek Agnihotri's film 'The Kashmir Files' has only fulfilled the criteria of the Oscar and entered into the reminder list, but being shortlisted for a film or making it in the nomination list is entirely a different process. There is no guarantee that if 'Kashmir Files' is on the reminder list, it will also be on the shortlist. Hence, the claim made by Vivek Agnihotri is misleading.

