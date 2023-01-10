No, This Viral Image Does Not Feature PM Modi And His Mother; Viral Claim Is False

On December 30, Prime Minister Modi's mother, Heeraben Modi, passed away at the age of 99. Following her demise, a photo showing a kid with his mother is going viral, claiming to be a childhood photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his mother Heeraben Modi. The Telugu caption on the image reads in English, "This photo was taken exactly 71 years ago. She was the great mother, "Heeraben" who gave birth to the pride of India. Today's Prime Minister of India "Narendra Modi" who was born after four elder sisters, is a tribute to his mother."





The Logical Indian received multiple requests on WhatsApp on our Fact Check helpline number 6364000343 to verify the viral claim.







Claim:

Viral image shows a childhood photo of PM Modi with his mother Heeraben Modi.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact-check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral image does not feature PM Modi and his mother.

During the initial investigation, we did a google reverse image search which led us to a Facebook post shared by the page Open Mind dated June 1, 2019, in which a similar image can be seen. The caption of the post suggests that the viral image is of Telangana resident Maryala Srinivas. According to the post, many people earlier also claimed that the viral image is of former president Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. However, that's not true as the image is of a business family who lives in Janagam town of Telangana. In that photo, the couple Mr Mariyala Kedari and Anusuya can be seen with their children Lakshmi, Srinivasa and Sridhar.

Taking a hint from it, we did a profile search and found the original image in a Facebook post of user Maryala Srinivas, which he uploaded back in 2011. According to the caption, Srinivas described the image as his family photo in which he can be seen with his parents and siblings. It is clear from the post that the viral image is cropped. Below you can see the comparison as well.





Image Comparision

Back in the year 2020, he had put up a post clarifying that the photo was his family photo and it didn't feature former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam's or Narendra Modi's family.

It is evident from our investigation the viral image does not feature PM Modi and his mother, Heeraben Modi. The viral image is a family photo of a Facebook user Maryala Srinivas, in which he can be seen with his parents and siblings. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Did Cristiano Ronaldo Accept That He Loves Islam The Most? Know The Truth Here!