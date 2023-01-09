All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Did Cristiano Ronaldo Accept That He Loves Islam The Most? Know The Truth Here!

Image Credit: Twitter, Cristiano Ronaldo/Instagram

Fact Check

Did Cristiano Ronaldo Accept That He Loves Islam The Most? Know The Truth Here!

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan  (Digital Journalist) 

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

India,  9 Jan 2023 11:32 AM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak | 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

A Facebook user shared a photo of Cristiano Ronaldo being interviewed and wrote, "This woman from Saudi Arabia asked a question to Cristiano Ronaldo... Who do you love the most? Cristiano Ronaldo said that I love Islam the most. "

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo officially joined the Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr on January 3, 2023. The football club also posted a picture of Ronaldo on social media holding the team's jersey. According to reports, Ronaldo has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract for which he will receive USD 75 million per year, which makes him the highest-paid player in history.

Meanwhile, a post related to Cristiano Ronaldo is doing rounds on social media. In the viral post, Ronaldo can be seen giving an interview to a burqa-clad woman. While sharing this image, people on social media claimed that in response to a question, footballer Cristiano Ronaldo said he loves Islam the most.

A Facebook user shared this post and wrote, "This woman from Saudi Arabia asked a question to Cristiano Ronaldo... Who do you love the most? Cristiano Ronaldo said that I love Islam the most. "

A Twitter user shared this post and wrote, "This Muslim woman from Saudi Arabia asked a question to Cristiano Ronaldo. #Ronaldo who do you love the most," Cristiano Ronaldo .said I love #Islam. #Alhamdulillah"


It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Image Credit: Facebook
Image Credit: Facebook

Claim:

Cristiano Ronaldo, in an interview, confessed that he loves Islam the most.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the viral claim and found be false. The viral video is from January 2022 and is presented out of context.

During the initial investigation, we did a google reverse image search which led us to a report by Gulf News published on January 28, 2022, in which a similar image can be seen. The report's title reads, "Fans enjoy fab time with Ronaldo at Expo 2020 Dubai." According to the report, the viral image is from an ein xpo 2020 held in Dubai. Ronaldo was interviewed by Expo's Chief Experience Officer Marjan Faraidoni during Expo 2020 at Al Wasl, Dubai. Nowhere the report mentions Cristiano Ronaldo admits that he loves Islam the most.

Image Credit: Gulf News
Image Credit: Gulf News

Taking a hint from it, we did a keyword search and came across the video of this interview on the Expo 2020 Dubai UAE website, dated January 28, 2022. In this interview, Marjan Faraidooni, CEO of Expo 2020, asked questions to Ronaldo about his life goals, journeys, and ambitions. We watched the entire video and found that Cristiano has not described Islam as the most beloved anywhere in the interview. Click here to watch the video.

Image Credit: VirtualExpoDubai
Image Credit: VirtualExpoDubai

Our investigation shows that the viral video is not recent but from January 2022, when Cristiano Ronaldo was interviewed during the Expo 2020 Dubai. Nowhere in the video, Ronaldo admits or mention that he loves Islam the most. Also, it has nothing to do with Ronaldo joining the Al Nasr club. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: No, This Video Does Not Show A Recent Incident Of Doctors Arguing During an Operation! Viral Video Dates Back To 2017

Contributors Suggest Correction
Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
Cristiano Ronaldo 
Football 
Al Nasr 
Interview 
islam 
False claim 

Must Reads

Unrelated Images Viral As Damage To Vande Bharat Express After Stone Pelting Incident
Flying Toward Inclusivity! This Global Airways Introduces Hijab & Jumpsuits For Their Cabin Crew, Know More
Rainbow Soars Higher! Despite Chilly Winter, Delhi Pride Walk Sees Hundreds Of Members & Allies Participate
'Police Ki Pathshala': Prayagraj Police Raises Awareness Via Social Media To Alert Citizens Against Cybercrimes
Similar Posts
Unrelated Images Viral As Damage To Vande Bharat Express After Stone Pelting Incident
Fact Check

Unrelated Images Viral As Damage To Vande Bharat Express After Stone Pelting Incident

Jakir Hassan
Haldwani Land Row: No, Congress Member Imran Pratapgarhi Did Not Call For Destruction Of Goddess Durga Temple
Fact Check

Haldwani Land Row: No, Congress Member Imran Pratapgarhi Did Not Call For Destruction Of Goddess...

Jakir Hassan
No, This Video Does Not Show A Recent Incident Of Doctors Arguing During an Operation! Viral Video Dates Back To 2017
Fact Check

No, This Video Does Not Show A Recent Incident Of Doctors Arguing During an Operation! Viral Video...

Jakir Hassan
Visuals From Jewellery Store Theft In Bulandshahr Shared With Misleading Communal Claim
Fact Check

Visuals From Jewellery Store Theft In Bulandshahr Shared With Misleading Communal Claim

Jakir Hassan
Video Of Hindu Man Vadalising Hindu Goddess Photo Viral With Anti-Muslim Spin
Fact Check

Video Of Hindu Man Vadalising Hindu Goddess Photo Viral With Anti-Muslim Spin

Jakir Hassan

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2023 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X