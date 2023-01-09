Did Cristiano Ronaldo Accept That He Loves Islam The Most? Know The Truth Here!

Star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo officially joined the Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr on January 3, 2023. The football club also posted a picture of Ronaldo on social media holding the team's jersey. According to reports, Ronaldo has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract for which he will receive USD 75 million per year, which makes him the highest-paid player in history.

Meanwhile, a post related to Cristiano Ronaldo is doing rounds on social media. In the viral post, Ronaldo can be seen giving an interview to a burqa-clad woman. While sharing this image, people on social media claimed that in response to a question, footballer Cristiano Ronaldo said he loves Islam the most.

A Facebook user shared this post and wrote, "This woman from Saudi Arabia asked a question to Cristiano Ronaldo... Who do you love the most? Cristiano Ronaldo said that I love Islam the most. "

A Twitter user shared this post and wrote, "This Muslim woman from Saudi Arabia asked a question to Cristiano Ronaldo. #Ronaldo who do you love the most," Cristiano Ronaldo .said I love #Islam. #Alhamdulillah"





It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Claim:

Cristiano Ronaldo, in an interview, confessed that he loves Islam the most.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the viral claim and found be false. The viral video is from January 2022 and is presented out of context.

During the initial investigation, we did a google reverse image search which led us to a report by Gulf News published on January 28, 2022, in which a similar image can be seen. The report's title reads, "Fans enjoy fab time with Ronaldo at Expo 2020 Dubai." According to the report, the viral image is from an ein xpo 2020 held in Dubai. Ronaldo was interviewed by Expo's Chief Experience Officer Marjan Faraidoni during Expo 2020 at Al Wasl, Dubai. Nowhere the report mentions Cristiano Ronaldo admits that he loves Islam the most.

Taking a hint from it, we did a keyword search and came across the video of this interview on the Expo 2020 Dubai UAE website, dated January 28, 2022. In this interview, Marjan Faraidooni, CEO of Expo 2020, asked questions to Ronaldo about his life goals, journeys, and ambitions. We watched the entire video and found that Cristiano has not described Islam as the most beloved anywhere in the interview. Click here to watch the video.

Our investigation shows that the viral video is not recent but from January 2022, when Cristiano Ronaldo was interviewed during the Expo 2020 Dubai. Nowhere in the video, Ronaldo admits or mention that he loves Islam the most. Also, it has nothing to do with Ronaldo joining the Al Nasr club. Hence, the viral claim is false.



If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: No, This Video Does Not Show A Recent Incident Of Doctors Arguing During an Operation! Viral Video Dates Back To 2017

