No, This Video Does Not Show A Recent Incident Of Doctors Arguing During an Operation! Viral Video Dates Back To 2017

A video showing a set of doctors engaged in a verbal argument with each other while a patient can be seen lying on an operating table is going viral across social media. Users shared the video with claims that it was shot in a hospital in either Chandigarh or Pakistan.

The viral video shows doctors arguing with each other as other doctors attempt to intervene. A patient lies on the table, seemingly unconscious, as the doctors quarrel with each other.

Tarek Fatah, a columnist associated with the Toronto Sun, shared the video quote-tweeting a user @HasnaZarooriHai, with the caption, "How does one country produce so many rectums? How does Pakistan do it? Here surgeons in an operation theatre get into a heated argument with the nursing staff," claiming that the video was shot in Pakistan.

A Twitter page, '@Neo_NeoNews,' shared the same video claiming, "What must be happening to the poor patient! Don't know how many times they must have lived after dying! Doctors show some mercy. This video was shot in PGI Chandigarh." The video was allegedly shot at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, as per this post.

बेचारे मरीज़ का क्या हाल हो रहा होगा! जाने कितनी बार मर मर कर जिया होगा! डाक्टर साहिबान थोड़ा रहम कीजिए .. ये वीडियो #PGI, चंडीगढ़ का बताया जा रहा है…कबीर सिंह मत बनो यार लो reel थी, OT पर real मरीज़ है.. pic.twitter.com/DTuoD6ep2P — Neo News Mathura (@Neo_NeoNews) January 4, 2023

Other users also shared this claim.

The Logical Indian Fact-Check team verified the viral claim and found it false. The viral video is from 2017.

We used InVid's Keyframe Analysis tool to isolate the keyframes of the viral video and conducted a reverse image search on the keyframe. This threw up a report published by NDTV on August 31, 2017, titled, 'Doctors' Row During Emergency C-Section Caught On Camera in Rajasthan.'

The NDTV report noted that the incident was filmed in Jodhpur's Umaid Hospital during an emergency C-section operation. During the operation, an argument between doctors Ashok Nainwal and Dr. Mathura Lal Tak broke out. The emergency C-section surgery was reportedly scheduled due to the feeble heartbeat of the fetus. The trigger of the argument was Dr. Tak, the anesthetist, questioning whether the patient had eaten before the surgery, as per NDTV.

We also came across a report by BBC on the incident, which shed further light. As per the report, Dr. Ranjana Desai, the superintendent of Umaid Hospital in Jodhpur, identified the two doctors as Dr. Ashok Nanival and Dr. Mathura Lal Tak.



Reportedly, the two doctors were not formally suspended but were released from their hospital duties. Desai also dismissed rumors that the woman seen on the operating table gave birth to a baby who did not survive due to medical negligence.

Through our keyword search, we also came across a report by the Indian Express published on August 31, 2017. The report titled, 'Jodhpur: Woman on delivery table, OT doctors argue, shunted out' noted that Umaid Hospital terminated the services of one of the doctors and transferred the other.

The Indian Express report quotes Jodhpur's Chief Medical Health Officer S S Choudhary, saying that Dr Ashok Nanival's services have been terminated, while Dr M L Tank has been transferred to Mathura Das Mathur hospital.

As per a Hindustan Times report published on August 31, 2017, the secretary of the Rajasthan Legal Services Authority informed the court that a woman named Naseem Bano, who was lying on the operating table during the argument, delivered a healthy girl. A woman named Anita was also in the operating theatre for a C-section and gave birth to a stillborn baby.

Conclusion:

We found that the viral video of arguing doctors shared as a recent incident dates back to at least August 2017 and shows an argument in Jodhpur's Umaid Hospital. Action has been taken against the doctors seen in the video. Hence, the claim made by Tarek Fatah is false.



