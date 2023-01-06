Video Of Hindu Man Vadalising Hindu Goddess Photo Viral With Anti-Muslim Spin

A video of a man creating a ruckus and spewing abuses is going around on social media. In this 37-second video, he kicks and throws the Hindu goddess Saraswati photo on a chair in the room. While giving this incident a communal spin, people on social media claimed that the man in the video belonged to the Muslim community.

A Twitter user shared this video mentioning that the man belongs to the Muslim community and demanded his arrest for his actions.





It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Claim:

Viral video shows Muslim man vandalising Hindu goddess Saraswati photo.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact-Check team verified the viral claim and found it false. The man in the viral video belongs to the Hindu community.

We extracted different keyframes from the viral video during the initial investigation using the InVid tool and conducted a Google reverse image search. It led us to a report of ABP News Gujarati dated December 31, 2022, in which similar footage can be seen. According to the report, the viral incident is from Gujarat, and the man in the video was identified as Yogesh Rathwa.

Taking a hint from it, we did an open keyword search and found a report of Aaj Tak dated December 31, 2022, in which stills of the viral video can be seen. According to the report, the viral incident occurred in a government school in Kanwant Tehsil of Chhotaudepur district. Yogesh Rathwa taught Gujarati and English in this school. He entered the school drunkenly and kicked the photo of the Hindu goddess Saraswati on the chair. Later, the principal informed the cops, after which the police arrested him.

News18 Gujarati also shared this video mentioning that the viral incident occurred in Gujarat, and the accused was identified as Yogesh Rathwa. Rathwa was charged under Section 66(1)B (consumption or use of any intoxicant) of the Gujarat Prohibition Act.

The Quint contacted the Chhotaudepur SP Dharmendra Sharma, who refuted the viral claim and said, "The man in the video was identified as Yogesh Rathwa. He is a Hindu Adivasi and does not belong to the Muslim community. He was under the influence of alcohol when he did this, and he was arrested after that."

Our investigation shows that the claim of a Muslim man vandalising a Hindu goddess photo is false. The man in the viral video was identified as Yogesh Rathwa, and no communal angle was involved in this case. Hence, the viral claim is false.



If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: TLI Fact Check Recap: Global Misinformation Which Attracted Indian Audience In 2022