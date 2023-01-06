All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Video Of Hindu Man Vadalising Hindu Goddess Photo Viral With Anti-Muslim Spin

Image Credit: Twitter

Fact Check

Video Of Hindu Man Vadalising Hindu Goddess Photo Viral With Anti-Muslim Spin

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan  (Digital Journalist) 

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

Gujarat,  6 Jan 2023 10:59 AM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak | 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

The man in the viral video, identified as Yogesh Rathwa, vandalised the goddess photo drunkenly. No communal angle was involved in this case.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

A video of a man creating a ruckus and spewing abuses is going around on social media. In this 37-second video, he kicks and throws the Hindu goddess Saraswati photo on a chair in the room. While giving this incident a communal spin, people on social media claimed that the man in the video belonged to the Muslim community.

A Twitter user shared this video mentioning that the man belongs to the Muslim community and demanded his arrest for his actions.


It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Claim:

Viral video shows Muslim man vandalising Hindu goddess Saraswati photo.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact-Check team verified the viral claim and found it false. The man in the viral video belongs to the Hindu community.

We extracted different keyframes from the viral video during the initial investigation using the InVid tool and conducted a Google reverse image search. It led us to a report of ABP News Gujarati dated December 31, 2022, in which similar footage can be seen. According to the report, the viral incident is from Gujarat, and the man in the video was identified as Yogesh Rathwa.

Image Credit: ABP News Gujarati

Taking a hint from it, we did an open keyword search and found a report of Aaj Tak dated December 31, 2022, in which stills of the viral video can be seen. According to the report, the viral incident occurred in a government school in Kanwant Tehsil of Chhotaudepur district. Yogesh Rathwa taught Gujarati and English in this school. He entered the school drunkenly and kicked the photo of the Hindu goddess Saraswati on the chair. Later, the principal informed the cops, after which the police arrested him.

Image Credit: AajTak

News18 Gujarati also shared this video mentioning that the viral incident occurred in Gujarat, and the accused was identified as Yogesh Rathwa. Rathwa was charged under Section 66(1)B (consumption or use of any intoxicant) of the Gujarat Prohibition Act.

The Quint contacted the Chhotaudepur SP Dharmendra Sharma, who refuted the viral claim and said, "The man in the video was identified as Yogesh Rathwa. He is a Hindu Adivasi and does not belong to the Muslim community. He was under the influence of alcohol when he did this, and he was arrested after that."

Our investigation shows that the claim of a Muslim man vandalising a Hindu goddess photo is false. The man in the viral video was identified as Yogesh Rathwa, and no communal angle was involved in this case. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: TLI Fact Check Recap: Global Misinformation Which Attracted Indian Audience In 2022

Contributors Suggest Correction
Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
Gujarat 
Goddess 
Saraswati 
Vandalise 
Hindus 
Muslim-Hindu 
Communal 

Must Reads

Artistic Freedom Or Public Inconvenience: Delhi Cop Stops Musician From Performing, Sparks Online Debate
Centre Plans Comprehensive Policy To Make Adoption Of Indian Standard Time Mandatory: All You Need To Know
Lessons On Inclusion! South India Dominates Top Women-Friendly Cities In Country, Says Study
FSSAI Arrests 10 Food Outlets In Andhra For Using Fried Oil; Know Health Hazards Of Consuming Reheated Oil
Similar Posts
Visuals From Jewellery Store Theft In Bulandshahr Shared With Misleading Communal Claim
Fact Check

Visuals From Jewellery Store Theft In Bulandshahr Shared With Misleading Communal Claim

Jakir Hassan
No, UP Govt Didnt Order Shifting Of Weekly Off In Madrasas To Sunday Instead Of Friday
Fact Check

No, UP Govt Didn't Order Shifting Of Weekly Off In Madrasas To Sunday Instead Of Friday

Jakir Hassan
TLI Fact Check Recap: Global Misinformation Which Attracted Indian Audience In 2022
Fact Check

TLI Fact Check Recap: Global Misinformation Which Attracted Indian Audience In 2022

Jakir Hassan
TLI Fact Check Recap: How Mainstream Media Outlets Spread Misinformation In 2022
Fact Check

TLI Fact Check Recap: How Mainstream Media Outlets Spread Misinformation In 2022

The Logical Indian Crew
Does This Viral Times Lapse Show Recent Blizzard That Hit US? No, Viral Video Is From 2016
Fact Check

Does This Viral Times Lapse Show Recent Blizzard That Hit US? No, Viral Video Is From 2016

Jakir Hassan

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2023 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X