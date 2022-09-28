All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Amid Coup Rumours, 2015 Explosion Footage From Chinese City Shared With Misleading Claims

Credit: Twitter/KRoshan , Twitter/ Manas Mishra

Fact Check

Amid Coup Rumours, 2015 Explosion Footage From Chinese City Shared With Misleading Claims

Shivam Singh

Writer: Shivam Singh  (Remote Intern) 

Shivam Singh

Shivam Singh

Remote Intern

He has a strong interest in international relations and politics. He fact-check's information, identify false reports, and gives you engaging stories that are supported by reliable data.

See article by Shivam Singh

India,  28 Sep 2022 3:43 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Shivam Singh

Shivam Singh

Shivam Singh

Remote Intern

He has a strong interest in international relations and politics. He fact-check's information, identify false reports, and gives you engaging stories that are supported by reliable data.

See article by Shivam Singh

A video is doing the rounds on social media claiming that it shows an explosion in Beijing during the coup. We found that the video is from a blast in 2015.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

There are rumours of a coup in China circulating on social media. Several users have asserted that Chinese President Xi Jinping has been placed under house arrest and ousted as the leader of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA). In this context, a video that purports to depict an explosion during the coup in Beijing is making the rounds on social media.

A Facebook user shared the video with the caption, "Footage of big explosions coming from #Beijing during the China coup against Xi Jinping."

Footage of big explosions coming from #Beijing during the china coup against Xi Jinping.

Posted by Roberto Juan Aja on Saturday, 24 September 2022

Another Twitter user with the Name Manas Mishra shared the viral video with the caption, " #Beijing Footage of big explosions coming from #Beijing during the china coup against Xi Jinping? The video that is going viral on social media is true, can anyone tell ? #chinacoup #chinesecoup #china #XiJingping"

Another Twitter user with the name KRoshan shared the viral video with the caption, " #Beijing Footage of big explosions coming from #Beijing during the china coup against Xi Jinping? The video that is going viral on social media is true, can anyone tell ? #chinacoup #chinesecoup #china #XiJingping".

Claim:

Old video of blasts in China being shared as recent in midst of coup rumours.

Fact Check:

A reverse image search of the video's keyframes by the Logical Indian fact-checking team revealed that it was released by Daily Motion in 2015. The video is named "Huge Explosion in Tianjin, China, 200 Tons TNT Equivalent."


Using this as a clue, we conducted a keyword search and discovered a BBC video with comparable visuals that was released on August 14, 2015. According to the video's caption, it depicts "two enormous explosions in the Chinese city of Tianjin." A business that specialised in handling hazardous items operated a warehouse that caught fire and detonated. Additionally, it was stated that hundreds of injuries and dozens of deaths occurred. Dan van Duren, an eyewitness, took the video.

A thorough account of the 173 fatalities in China's biggest industrial tragedy was published by The Guardian on September 12, 2015. Investigation revealed that 700 tonnes of very poisonous sodium cyanide had been kept in the Ruihai International Logistics facilities that caught fire in excess of what was permitted. Additionally, the warehouses were constructed nearer to households.


Conclusion:

Evidently, the popular video is from 2015 blasts in Tianjin, China and has nothing to do with the claimed coup in China. The assertion is therefore untrue.




If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: 2015 Photo Of Naked Protest By UP Dalit Family Falsely Shared As Karnataka Caste Atrocity

Contributors Suggest Correction
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Shivam Singh
2015 
Blast 
China 

Must Reads

Amid Coup Rumours, 2015 Explosion Footage From Chinese City Shared With Misleading Claims
Helping Stray Animals! This NGO Rescued Over 1,000 Dogs, Envisions To Build A Sustainable Model
How To Make A Nation Disable Friendly? Singapore Has Few Lessons For India & Everyone Else
Twitter Says 50-60% Of Tweets Requested By The Government To Be Blocked Are 'Innocuous'
Similar Posts
Did Congress Halt Its Bharat Jodo Yatra In Support Of PFI Following Raids? No, Viral Claim Is False!
Fact Check

Did Congress Halt Its 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' In Support Of PFI Following Raids? No, Viral Claim Is...

Jakir Hassan
Satirical Twitter Thread Circulated By Republic Bharat Alleging Of A Coup Against Xi Jinping Is False!
Fact Check

Satirical Twitter Thread Circulated By Republic Bharat Alleging Of A Coup Against Xi Jinping Is...

Jakir Hassan
2015 Photo Of Naked Protest By UP Dalit Family Falsely Shared As Karnataka Caste Atrocity
Fact Check

2015 Photo Of Naked Protest By UP Dalit Family Falsely Shared As Karnataka Caste Atrocity

Jakir Hassan
Did Rahul Gandhi, Congress Workers Get Drunk During Bharat Jodo Yatra At A Restuarant? No, Viral Claim Is False!
Fact Check

Did Rahul Gandhi, Congress Workers Get Drunk During Bharat Jodo Yatra At A Restuarant? No, Viral...

Jakir Hassan
Did Rahul Gandhi Meet The Girl Who Raised Pro-Pak Slogan In Anti-CAA Protest? No, BJP Leaders Made False Claims!
Fact Check

Did Rahul Gandhi Meet The Girl Who Raised Pro-Pak Slogan In Anti-CAA Protest? No, BJP Leaders Made...

Jakir Hassan

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X