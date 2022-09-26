All section
Caste discrimination
2015 Photo Of Naked Protest By UP Dalit Family Falsely Shared As Karnataka Caste Atrocity

Image Credit: Twitter

Fact Check

2015 Photo Of Naked Protest By UP Dalit Family Falsely Shared As Karnataka Caste Atrocity

Karnataka,  26 Sep 2022 8:15 AM GMT

The viral photo is old, shot at least seven years ago in Uttar Pradesh. It has no link to the recent incident in the Kolar district in Karnataka, where a Dalit family was penalised Rs 60,000 after their son touched a pole affixed to the idol.

Recently, a Dalit family in Karnataka's Kolar district was fined Rs 60,000 after a 15-year-old boy allegedly touched a pole attached to an idol of Sidiranna, a prominent south Indian village deity, during a procession. The panchayat also reportedly warned that if they failed to pay the fine by October 1, the entire family would be thrown out of the village. After the incident went viral, police also booked several villagers over the incident

In the same backdrop, an image is doing rounds on social media showing caste atrocity. In the viral image, a group of people can be seen in a naked state. While sharing it, people on social media claimed a Dalit family in Karnataka was stripped naked and tortured for entering a temple and touching the idols.

A Twitter user shared this image and wrote, "Feeling ashamed to know a #Dalit family in #Karnataka badly tortured nakedly & fined for entering temple & touching idol. Simply curse! R we Humans?"



Claim:

A viral image shows a Dalit caste atrocity where a family in Karnataka was stripped naked and tortured for entering a temple and touching the idols.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact-Check team verified the claim and found it false as the viral photo is old, shot at least seven years ago in Noida city of Uttar Pradesh. It has no link to the recent incident in the Kolar district in Karnataka.

We searched using specific keywords and found several reports on the Karnataka incident involving the Dalit family, but none mentioned the family being stripped naked and humiliated in public.

According to The Indian Express report published on September 22, the incident took place on September 8 in Ullerahalli village in Malur taluk of the Kolar district in Karnataka. Reportedly, a Dalit family was penalised Rs 60,000 after their son touched a pole affixed to the idol of Sidiranna during a religious procession. According to The Hindu report published on September 22, the Masti police had registered a case against the eight village panchayat members under different sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities Act).

Later, we conducted a Google reverse image search of the viral photo, which led us to an old report in India Today published on October 10, 2015.

According to the report, five people, including three women, were arrested after they allegedly stripped in a market in Dankaur in the Gautam Budh Nagar district of UP to protest against the alleged inaction of police and refusal to register their robbery complaint. After a heated argument with the cops, the family exited the police station and stripped in protests alleging that the cops were trying to defend the accused.

Image Credit: India Today

Further, we found similar visuals in a video report of the same incident uploaded on YouTube on October 11 by NMF News. It shows a scuffle between the UP police and the Dalit family.

Conclusion:

Therefore, we can ascertain that the viral photo of a Dalit family naked in public has no link to the recent incident in the Kolar district in Karnataka. Hence, the viral claim is false.



If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

