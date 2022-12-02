No, This Viral Video Does Not Show Women Fighting Over Boyfriend In Bihar; Viral Video Is From Punjab

A video showing a group of 'women' fighting is being widely shared across social media with the claim that it shows five women fighting amongst themselves over a romantic partner at Sonepur Mela in Bihar. The claim was circulated by leading media outlets such as ABP Live, Live Hindustan, AajTak, and Amar Ujala.

The video shows a fight breaking out between two persons, with other people attempting to hold them back.



Media outlets such as NDTV, ABP Live, India Today, Live Hindustan, India.com, AajTak, Amar Ujala, Zee5, Tv9 Bharatvarsh circulated the video with the claim that it shows an incident in Bihar's Sonepur Mela. The outlets claimed that five girls were seen fighting, which apparently started over a boyfriend.

















The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral video is two months old and shows the fight between two transgender groups in Punjab.

We used InVid's Keyframe Analysis tool to isolate the keyframes of the viral video. We then conducted a reverse image search on the keyframes and came across this report by Jagran, published on October 4, 2022. The report is titled, 'Two women clashed at Hoshiarpur Dussehra ground, fiercely kicked and punched, video viral.' Jagran reported the incident happened in the Dusshera ground in Hoshiarpur, Punjab, reporting the incident as a fight between two women.

We also came across reports by Dainik Bhaskar and Punjab Kesari, published on October 5, 2022, which reported on the incident. These reports carry the same footage as seen in the viral reports. The reports stated that two groups of transgender persons had clashed with each other at the Dussehra fair held at Vardhman Maidan, Ludhiana. The reports noted that an argument broke out between the persons, which led to the scuffle between the two.

Dainik Bhaskar reported the incident as a clash between transgender persons at the Dussehra fair in Vardhaman Chowk in Ludhiana, Punjab. The report states that there was a dispute between transgenders regarding the area distribution at the fair held at Vardhaman Chowk. The atmosphere heated when two groups argued over collecting money from the people in the name of Dussehra, which later turned into a fight. The incident was reported to the police, after which the police reached the spot and pacified the trangenders.





The Punjab Kesari reported the incident as a scuffle between two groups of transgender persons at a Dussehra fair in Ludhiana. An argument broke out between the groups, which led to the brawl.

We also compared the footage seen in the report of India Today with the 2-month-old report of Dainik Bhaskar, and several similarities can be drawn from here. Below you can see the comparison.

We found that the video circulated by media outlets is from October 2022. The video shows a scuffle between groups of transgender persons at a Dussehra fair in Punjab over area distribution and money collection. The video does not show five women fighting over their boyfriend in Bihar. Thus, we can conclude that the viral video is circulated with a false claim.



