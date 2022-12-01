BJP Leaders Share Image Of Flyover From Mumbai As Infra Project In Gujarat

In the fray of the Gujarat Assembly Elections, an image showing an infrastructural project has been widely shared by BJP leaders and social media pages. The image has been shared with the claim that it shows the infrastructural development in Gujarat under the ruling BJP government.

The claim is going viral in the context of the Gujarat polls, with phase one of the polls set to go underway from December 1 and the second phase set to be held on December 5. The BJP has launched a high-decibel campaign both in the form of rallies and roadshows and its social media campaign.



Claim:

The viral image shows an under-construction infra project next to a flyover. Text in Gujarati is laid at the topmost corner of the image, which reads, 'BJP Gujarat's Pledge Letter.' The text at the bottom lists promises by the BJP, such as the construction of a 3000 km circular path, corridors to be constructed from Dahod to Porbandar and from Palanpur to Valsad and the development of the Saurashtra Express Highway Grid.



The BJP Gujarat verified handle shared the image with the claim, "Bharatiya Janata Party's resolution for state-of-the-art modern infrastructure…."

Vinod Chavda, the Member of Parliament (Kachchh), also tweeted the image with the same claim.

BJP Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Kutch, PM Jadeja, also tweeted the image alongwith MP Dinesh Anavadiya.









Fact Check:



We conducted a reverse image search on the viral image and came across a similar image uploaded on the stock photo website Alamy. The image has several similarities with the viral image.

The image was uploaded to Alamy on November 2014 by Dinodia Photos with the title, 'Santacruz chembur link road flyover, mumbai, maharashtra, india, asia'

We also came across the same image uploaded on the stock photo website Shutterstock. The image was uploaded on November 2, 2014, adn is captioned, 'Mumbai, Maharashtra.November,2, 2014: Aerial Panoromic view of Santacruz Chembur Link Road multi layer four lane elevated flyover concrete bridge at Tilak Nagar Mumbai ,Maharashtra ,India,Asia'

We scanned through the photographer Hari Mahidhar's Shutterstock profile with the keyword 'Santacruz'. We came across a panoramic image of the flyover where the same building can be seen in the rightmost corner of the panoramic image.

Another image was uploaded by photographer Hari Mahidhar showing the columns supporting the flyover. The columns have a distinct pattern which can be observed in the viral image as well.



Comparing the viral image with the images uploaded on stock images showing Mumbai's Santacruz Chembur Link Road flyover, several similarities can be observed. Below you can see the comparison.

We also came across the same columns on Google Maps as well. The location of these columns is at Tilak Nagar, an area in Mumbai that the Santacruz Chembur Link Road flyover goes through.

Conclusion:

We found that the image circulated by BJP leaders and its social media handles shows an infrastructure project of Mumbai. The project seen is the Santacruz Chembur Link Road flyover as per images uploaded on stock photo websites and Google Maps. Thus, we can conclude that the BJP circulated images of the Santacruz Chembur Link Road from Mumbai, passing it off as an infrastructure project in Gujarat. Hence, the viral claim is false.

