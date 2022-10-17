Viral Message Circulates Misleading Info About Educational Status Of Bihar Ministers; Check The Facts Here

A message is being widely circulated across social media which makes claims about the educational statuses of the current cabinet ministers in Bihar.

The message is going viral as the Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has recently commented that his political opponents lack the required experience as compared to him. Nitish Kumar's comments against BJP leader Amit Shah just added fuel to the war of words between the BJP and Mahagathbandhan.



Claim:

The viral message claims that it contains a Right to Information reply from the Bihar Government. The text reads, 'Bihar Cabinet Members... Their Departments... Educational Qualifications..' The rest of the message is a long list of several political leaders in Bihar and their respective educational qualifications.

The message is viral across Facebook and Twitter.









Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact-check team verified the viral claim and found it to be misleading. We found that the educational qualifications of several political leaders in Bihar have been misleadingly conveyed.



From the list, we first checked the educational qualifications of Nitish Kumar. As per the Bihar Chief Minister's official website and an Economic Times profile, Kumar's highest education qualification is a BSc in Engineering from Bihar College of Engineering, Patna.

The election affidavit of Nitish Kumar also notes the same educational details.

We then searched for Tejaswi Yadav's educational qualifications and came across his election affidavit. The current Deputy CM of Bihar's highest educational qualification is 9th pass.

Tej Pratap Yadav, as per his election affidavit, is the Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change of Bihar and not the Health, Irrigation and Transport minister. His education qualification is intermediate.

As per the election affidavit, Abdul Bari Siddiqui, the former Finance Minister of Bihar, has a degree from AN College, Magadh University. On the contrary, the viral post claims that he is just 12th pass.

Data of Bijendra Prasad Yadav states that he is 12th pass and currently serves as MLA and Cabinet Minister for Energy, Planning, and Development. The viral post claims that he is the 10th pass.

As per her election affidavit, Manju Verma is 12th pass and serves as a Member of the Bihar Legislative Assembly and not as the current Social Welfare minister as claimed in the viral post.





The viral post claims that Murari Mohan Jha has studied till the seventh standard and that he is the Land Minister. As per his affidavit, he passed class 10 and went on to pursue higher education and currently serves as MLA.

Madan Sahni, as per the viral post, has the highest educational qualification of 10th pass and is the minister for fertilisers. As per data on the ECI website, he is a graduate and currently serves as an MLA.

As per the viral post, Ashok Chodhary, has the highest educational qualification of 10th pass. According to data on the MyNeta website, Chodhary has an MA from Patna University and a PhD from Magadh University in Bodhgaya. He is an MLA and not an education minister.

As per the ECI website, Vijay Prakash, has an MA from AN College. Vijay Prakash is the former Minister of Labour Reforms. Prakash is not the current minister or just a 5th-class pass, as claimed in the viral message.

The viral message claims that Kapil Deo Kamat had only completed education till the 3rd class. As per data on My Neta, Kamat had however completed education till the 8th standard. He was a former Bihar Panchayati Raj minister who died in 2020 due to Covid.

As per the viral text, Santosh Nirala has studied till the 12th class. Nirala actually has a Bachelor's degree from AN College, Patna, as per his affidavit. He is the former minister of transport and not in charge of the SC / ST department as claimed.

Abdul Jalil Mastan, according to the viral message, has studied till 8th. Actually, he is a 12th pass from Purnea College, according to ECI website. Mastan is a former minister of Registration, Excise and Prohibition MLA and not the planning minister as claimed in the viral message.

As per the viral post, Chandra Shekhar has completed education till the 4th standard. However, as per data on the ECI website, Shekhar has completed his post-graduation. He is the Minister of Education in Bihar and not of disaster management, as claimed in the viral post.

Jai Kumar Singh is a graduate, as per his election affidavit and not just a 10th-class pass-out. Currently, Singh is an MLA and is not the Industries Minister, as mentioned in the post.

We could not find credible information which stated that a person named Krishna Chandra Verma is a minister from Bihar.



For Khurshid Firoz Ahmad, we found that he had the highest qualification of 10th pass as per the ECI website and not 5th pass as claimed by the viral post. Ahmad served as the Minister for Minority Welfare and Sugar Cane Industries but is currently not in any role.

Shailesh Kumar is 12th pass, and he did not study just till the 2nd grade as indicated by the viral message. As per ECI data, Kumar is indeed the minister of the Rural Work Department as stated in the viral post.

The viral message claimed that Alok Kumar Mehta studied till 3rd grade. However, we found that Alok Mehta is a Member of the Bihar Legislative Assembly and not an incumbent minister, as per ECI data.



As per data on MyNeta, Shiv Chandra Ram is a graduate and not an illiterate person as claimed in the viral post. He is not an Agriculture minister as claimed in the post but the former Art, Culture & Sports Minister.



Conclusion:

We found that the educational qualifications of several political leaders in Bihar have been misleadingly conveyed. Their political portfolios have also been shared misleadingly. The viral message is attempting to create a misleading image of the Bihar government led by Nitish Kumar, claiming that all the members of the cabinet are under-qualified in terms of education. We found this message to be misleading.

