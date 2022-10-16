Congress Twitter Handles Shared Photoshopped Images Of Finance Minister Buying Onions

A picture of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman buying onions is being shared on social media platforms. While mocking Finance Minister, the official handle of Maharashtra Congress Sevadal shared this image and claimed that Nirmala Sitharaman had said in Parliament that she does not eat onions but now she is seen buying onions.

In 2019, MP Supriya Sule asked questions in the Lok Sabha regarding the rising prices of onions. In response to this, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that she does not eat much onion and garlic and she comes from a family where they don't care much for onion.

While sharing this image, Maharashtra Congress Sevadal wrote a caption, "Heard in Parliament that Nirmala Sitharaman does not eat onions at all."







Several other social media users also shared this image with a similar claim.









Claim:

Viral image shows Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman buying onions.

Fact Check:

The logical India fact-check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral image is morphed.

During the initial investigation, we did a google reverse image search and found similar pictures posted on the official Twitter account of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's office dated 8 October 2022. The caption of the tweet suggests that Nirmala Sitharaman had recently gone out for vegetable shopping at the Mylapore market in Chennai. The caption of the tweet reads, "Some glimpses from Smt @nsitharaman's visit to Mylapore market in Chennai."

We also found a video similar to the viral image in the same thread. We watched the video carefully. Nirmala Sitharaman can not be seen buying onions anywhere in the entire video. However, at 50 seconds of the timestamp, she can be seen buying Arvi (Taro) instead of onions. In the viral image, a screenshot of the same footage has been taken, and instead of Arbi's basket, an onion basket was added through the Photoshop tool. Below you can see the comparison.

According to a report published by The Indian Express, Sitharaman was on a day-long trip to Chennai to inaugurate the Ananda Karuna Vidhyalayam, a multi-disciplinary center for children in the city. During this trip, she went out to purchase vegetables at Chennai's Mylapore market. The Hindu report listed the vegetables bought by her during the vegetable shopping. she bought Sundakkai (turkey berry), pidi karanai (wild yam), five bunches of mulai keerai (a kind of amaranth), and manathakkali keerai (black nightshade).

Conclusion:

Our investigation shows that the viral image is edited. In the original picture, she is not seen buying onions. The onions were digitally added using the Photoshop tool. Hence, the viral claim is false.



