This Video Shows Muslims Opperessing Hindus In Delhi? No, Video Viral With False Communal Claim

A video of two men severely beating people with sticks is going viral on social media.



The video has gone viral in the context of the recent communal clashes in Jodhpur on Eid which has further inflamed communal tensions across India.

Claim:

The video shows two men raining down blows on two other people with sticks as onlookers attempt to stop the violence. It is being claimed that the viral video is of Delhi's Sangam Vihar, where Muslims are harassing Hindus.

A Twitter user shared this video and wrote a caption in Hindi which reads, "अब संगम विहार दिल्ली विकास चल रहा है अगर हिन्दू ऐसे ही मूकदर्शक बनकर देखता रहा तो हर हिन्दू का नम्बर आने में देर नहीं लगेगी| दिल्ली संगम विहार में मुसलमानों का आतंग और बसाओ इनको अपने आस पास परिणाम मिलेगा, जागो हिन्दुओं जागो और ईन जिहादियों को देश से निकलने में सहयोग करें."

[English Translation: Now development is going on in Sangam Vihar Delhi. If the Hindu continues to watch as a mute spectator, then it will not take long for the number of every Hindu to come. Terror of Muslims in Delhi Sangam Vihar. Help them in settling around, and you will see the result. Wake up Hindus, wake up, and cooperate to drive these jihadis out of the country.]

अब संगम विहार दिल्ली



विकास चल रहा है अगर हिन्दू ऐसे ही मूकदर्शक बनकर देखता रहा तो हर हिन्दू का नम्बर आने में देर नहीं लगेगी



🚩🚩 दिल्ली संगम विहार में मुसलमानों का आतंग और बसाओ इनको अपने आस पास परिणाम मिलेगा,



जागो हिन्दुओं जागो और ईन जिहादियों को देश से निकलने में सहयोग करें pic.twitter.com/IbZGNFoYrC — Girraj Sharma (@1969Girraj) May 1, 2022

Another user wrote, "गंगा जमुनी तहजीब। प्यार बांटते हुये शांति प्रिय समाज के लोग।घटना कल की है दिल्ली में हिंदूओं का जीना हुआ दुश्वार। दिल्ली संगम विहार की घटना Shame to Hindus who are not showing unity."

[English Translation: Ganga Jamuni Tehzeeb. People of a peace-loving society distributing love. The incident happened yesterday, and the lives of Hindus in Delhi have become a problem. Incident of Delhi Sangam Vihar. Shame on Hindus who are not showing unity.]

गंगा जमुनी तहजीब। प्यार बांटते हुये शांति प्रिय समाज के लोग।घटना कल की है दिल्ली में हिंदूओं का जीना हुआ दुश्वार।



दिल्ली संगम विहार की घटना



Shame to Hindus who are not showing unity pic.twitter.com/64ubti39NC — Hindustani (@Hindust67880653) April 30, 2022

A Facebook user wrote, "वीडियो जरूर देखे जहांगीर पूरी के बाद संगम विहार विकास चल रहा है कृपया हिंदू दूर रहे, विकास पूरा होने पर आपको बता दिया जाएगा जैसे काश्मीर, बंगाल केरल कर्नाटक में बता भी दिया था भगा भी दिया था| दिल्ली संगम विहार की घटना मुसलमानों का आतंक और बसाओ इनको अपने आस पास एक समय आएगा यही परिणाम मिलेगा."

[English Translation: Must watch the video. After Jahangir Puri, development is going on in Sangam Vihar. Hindus, please stay away; you will be informed when the development is complete. Just like in Kashmir, Bengal, Kerala, and Karnataka, it was told and even banished. The incident of Delhi Sangam Vihar, terrorism of the Muslims and settle them more, you will get the same result.]

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. No communal angle is involved in this case.

We used InVid's Keyframe Analysis tool to isolate the keyframes of the viral video. We then conducted a reverse image search using the keyframes and came across this tweet which carried the same viral video. This video had the caption in English, "Children attacking their father and grandfather with sticks to take ownership of the property, Gali No 6, Sonia Vihar, Delhi".

Considering this information, we conducted a google search with the keywords "Sonia Vihar, Delhi." We came across this report in Navbharat Times, which carried a snapshot from the viral video.

The report carried details about the incident and stated that the incident had taken place on 20th April 2022. The incident occurred when Prempal and Shyampal, residents of Sonia Vihar in Delhi, entered into a violent altercation over a property dispute. Prempal and Shyampal are both real brothers, and both had claimed their ancestral property. Due to this, the disagreement increased so much that a fight started between them, and the children beat their father and grandfather fiercely with sticks.

Pradyumna, Prempal and Bablu got injured in this fight. Sub Inspector of the area, Amit Kumar, reached the spot and assessed the situation. Two FIRs were filed in the case, according to the Navbharat Times report.

We also came across this NDTV report which gave more details of the incident. A total of 6 people from the families involved in the fight were arrested. The argument between the brothers broke out into full-fledged violence where the father and grandfather of the brothers were also attacked.

Other reports by The Lallantop carried the same details of the incidents as well.

Conclusion:

The viral video has the caption which claims that the incident is from Sangam Vihar in Delhi and shows a conflict between Hindus and Muslims.



However, as per media reports, the incident is from Sonia Vihar in Delhi and actually shows a violent altercation over a property dispute between two brothers. The father and grandfather of the brothers were also attacked. Following the violence, six people from the families involved were arrested. There is no communal angle behind the incident.



