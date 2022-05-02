All section
Caste discrimination
Did Muslims In UP Protest After Being Banned From Offering Namaz On Road? No, Viral Video is Misleading!

Image Credit: Twitter

Fact Check
Uttar Pradesh,  2 May 2022 9:42 AM GMT

It is being claimed that Muslims in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh created a ruckus when they were stopped from offering prayers in the open during the prayers of the last Friday of the month of Ramadan. The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the viral claim.

A video showing Muslim men arguing loudly and exclaiming has gone viral across social media. The video has gone viral in the context of the recent controversial decision to remove loudspeakers from Mosques in Uttar Pradesh.

The Uttar Pradesh government ordered the removal of 'illegal loudspeakers' from religious places in the state. Following this, the Chief of Maharashtra Navanirman Sena, Raj Thackeray, demanded the removal of loudspeakers from mosques in Maharashtra. He warned that failing this, "Hanuman Chalisa will be played at a louder volume (than azaan) in front of the mosques".

Claim:

The viral video shows a large gathering of Muslim men throwing up their hands in protest. They are seen protesting loudly in front of a mosque, and some police officials can be seen in the crowd. It is being claimed that Muslims in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh created an uproar when they were stopped from offering prayers in the open during the prayers of the last Friday of Ramadan.

A Twitter user shared this video and wrote, "Breaking : यूपी के सहारनपुर में सड़क पर नमाज़ पढ़ने के लिए प्रशासन से भिड़े लोग |कोई समझाओ घर का लोटा भी बिकवा देंगे बाबा"

[English Translation: Breaking: People clashed with the administration to offer Namaz on the road in Saharanpur, UP. Someone make them understand that Baba will get everything of theirs sold.]

The caption with the viral video claims that Muslims clashed against officials in Saharanpur, UP, after they were prevented from offering Namaz on the road.

A Facebook user shared this video and wrote a caption which reads, "सड़क पर नमाज पढ़ने को लेकर हुआ जमकर बवाल, पुलिस ने सड़क पर नमाज पढ़ने से रोका."

[English Translation: There was a fierce ruckus about offering Namaz on the road; the police stopped them from offering Namaz on the road.]

It is being widely shared on social media with a similar claim.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be misleading. The protests did not occur due to Muslims being prevented from offering Namaz on the road.

We conducted a keyword search with the keywords 'Saharanpur' and 'Namaz' and came across this report by AmarUjala, which shows the same visuals as noticed in the viral video. The report states that the incident depicted in the video took place in Saharanpur, UP. The incident took place after Namaz prayers were read at Jama Masjid. After this, District Magistrate Akhilesh Singh and Senior Superintendent of Police Akash Tomar also reached the spot and somehow resolved the matter. As per the report, the arguments and sloganeering began after a few media persons asked provocative questions.

Image Credit: Amar Ujala

According to the report, a large number of people from Muslim society reached the main Jama Masjid located at Chowk Fountain to offer "Alvida" Friday prayers. The police administration had held talks with the committees of all the mosque managements a day earlier for not offering Namaz on the road, which was also implemented, and people offered Namaz inside the mosque. The media asked provocative questions to a few Muslims who had walked out of the mosque after they offered Namaz. This made the youths break into a protest, and the sloganeering began. We also found a Jansatta report that reiterated the same.

Image Credit: Jan Satta

We conducted a keyword search on Twitter and came across this statement by Saharanpur Police. The translated caption of the Twitter post reads, "Statement of Senior Superintendent of Police, Saharanpur regarding sloganeering by people from the Muslim community outside Jama Masjid Saharanpur that took place after prayers of Alvida Jumma in Thana Kotwali Nagar area."

In the statement, the SP states that youths were offended after media persons asked them provocative questions. Muslims began sloganeering; however, the situation was brought under control when the District Magistrate Akhilesh Singh and Senior Superintendent of Police Akash Tomar arrived at the scene.

There was no argument, and law and order is being maintained by all officials present at the scene."

Conclusion:

The caption with the viral video claims that Muslims clashed against officials in Saharanpur, UP, after they were prevented from offering Namaz on the road.

In actuality, the incident took place after a few Muslims had walked out of the mosque after offering Namaz. The media reports and the SSP of Saharanpur, UP, state that youths were offended after media persons asked them provocative questions. The protests did not occur due to Muslims being prevented from offering Namaz on the road, as is claimed by the social media posts.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: The incident was related to a robbery and the arrested accused included both Hindus and Muslims. There is no indication of a communal angle in the case.

