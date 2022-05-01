Does This Video Show Muslim Gang Brutally Beating Hindu? No, Video Viral With Misleading Communal Claim

A video is going viral which shows a group of men brutally beating a person. The video has gone viral in the context of misinformation instigating communal tensions in the aftermath of violence earlier this month following Ram Navami.

There has been a flood of misinformation spreading across social media and WhatsApp which targets religious minorities.



Claim:

The 2:20 minute is footage from a CCTV. In the video, it can be seen that the two victims are passing by through a narrow lane and five people walk upto them from behind.

The five people ambush the two victims. In the assault, one of the victims is dragged aside and is kicked and hit with a rock. The other victim suffers through the same assault. The victims are shoved into a drain where one of the victims lies unmoving.

A Facebook user shared this video and wrote a caption in Hindi which reads, "कुछ वक्त बर्बाद कर के इस #cctv फुटेज को अवश्य देखें शायद आपकी आंख खुल जाए := दिल्ली संगम विहार की घटना मुसलमानों का आतंक और बसाओ इनको अपने आस पास एक समय आएगा यही परिणाम मिलेगा।।@DelhiPolice @ArvindKejriwal @myogiadityanath @friendsofrss."

[English Translation: Waste some time by watching this eye-opening video. This video shows the terrorist acts by Muslims in Delhi's Sangam Vihar area and you want to live with them around. There will come a time when they will receive the same treatment." @DelhiPolice @ArvindKejriwal @myogiadityanath @friendsofrss]

Another user wrote, "ये वीडियो देखिए ध्यान से और समझिए कि नफरत कौन फैला रहा है...मारने वाला या मरने वाला...दिल्ली के संगम विहार की ये घटना, ये कड़वा #सच बामपंथी बिकाऊ मीडिया नहीं दिखाएगी वीडियो साभार नितिन शुक्ला जी."

[English Translation: Who is spreading hatred? The Killer or the victim? This incident is from Delhi's Sangam Vihar, This bitter truth leftist media will not show you. Video credit Nitin Shukla ji.]

The captions claim that the assault was carried out by a gang of Muslims against Hindus.

Another user wrote, "वीडियो जरूर देखे. दिल्ली संगम विहार की घटना मुसलमानों का आतंग और बसाओ इनको अपने आस पास एक समय आएगा यही परिणाम मिलेगा."

[English Translation: Must Watch this video. This video shows the terrorist acts by Muslims in Delhi's Sangam Vihar area and you want to live with them around. There will come a time when they will receive the same treatment.]

वीडियो जरूर देखे

🚩🚩 दिल्ली संगम विहार की घटना मुसलमानों का आतंग और बसाओ इनको अपने आस पास एक समय आएगा यही परिणाम मिलेगा,, pic.twitter.com/Hi2qrUf7pm — Ashish Bhatnagar (@Ashishb1111) April 30, 2022

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with the same claim.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. No communal angle was involved in this case.

We conducted a keyword search with the terms ' दिल्ली के संगम विहार' (Delhi's Sangam Vihar) on Twitter. We came across this tweet uploaded on December 24, 2021. The tweet carried the same video but a shorter 1:47 minute version. The translated caption of the video reads: "Mohammad Ramzan Ali gang threw Jatin and Pankaj into a drain after beating them with bricks and stones in Sangam Vihar, Delhi, Jatin died. But this will not be called lynching!". This indicated that the viral video is not from a recent incident.

मोहम्मद रमजान अली गैंग नें दिल्ली के संगम विहार में जतिन व पंकज को ईंट-पत्थर से पीट- पीटकर नाले में फेंका, जतिन की मृत्यु।



पर यह लिंचिंग नहीं कही जाएगी! pic.twitter.com/NadM8YzuBJ — Prashant Umrao (@ippatel) December 24, 2021

Following this, we conducted a keyword search for relevant reports around the time of December 24, 2021.

We came across a video report by The Times of India uploaded on December 24, 2021. The video report shows the viral video and gives a detailed description of the violence taking place in the video.

We also came across an India Today report that stated that the incident shows a robbery on the night of December 20, 2021. The incident took place in Sangam Vihar area of Delhi. The report details how the crime was carried out with the intention of looting. The India Today report quotes the Delhi police who said that the crime took place just for stealing just Rs 3,000.

The two victims have been identified as Pankaj and Jatin. They were returning from a birthday party at around 2 am, when both of them were ambushed.

This NDTV report also states that one of the victims, Jatin passed away due to the injuries. In response, the report mentions that Ramjan Ali, a resident of Sangam Vihar was arrested as per the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Mr Harsh Vardhan.

We conducted a keyword search with this information across the Twitter handle of Delhi police and came across a statement by the Additional DCP (South).

In the robbery-cum-murder incident which occured in PS Sangam Vihar area, #DelhiPolice has registered FIR U/s 394/395/302/34 IPC. One accused has been arrested and is being interrogated. Efforts are being done to nab the remaining accused. @ADcpsouthdelhi #DelhiPoliceUpdates pic.twitter.com/0i88DJSEVM — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) December 24, 2021

A case was registered under sections 394/395/302/34 of the IPC against the accused. One accused had been arrested while the rest had been identified with efforts underway to nab them.

Upon coming across this statement, we conducted another keyword search with the relevant information. We came across this update to the case by ANI which stated that there was no communal angle in the case. The other arrested accused were Hindus apart from one of the accused being Muslim.

#UPDATE | There is no communal angle in this matter. The raids are on to find other accused: Delhi Police — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2021

Conclusion:

The captions claim that the assault was carried out by a gang of Muslims against Hindus. In actuality, the violent incident took place on the night of December 20, 2021, in the Sangam Vihar area of Delhi. The incident was related to a robbery and the arrested accused included both Hindus and Muslims. There is no indication of a communal angle in the case. Hence, the viral claim is misleading.

