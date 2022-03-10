All section
Caste discrimination
Viral Video Of Groom Demanding Dowry Is Scripted; Media Confuses It As Real Incident

Image Credit: Twitter

Fact Check

Viral Video Of Groom Demanding Dowry Is Scripted; Media Confuses It As Real Incident

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan  (Digital Journalist) 

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

12,  10 March 2022 12:38 PM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

While sharing the viral video, it is being claimed that the viral video is of Bihar where a groom refused to marry for dowry. Many media outlets also reported the same. The Logical Indian Fact Check team verifies the viral claim.

A video of a wedding in which the Groom is demanding dowry is viral on social media. In the viral video, a groom in wedding dresses can be seen talking to a person who is recording the video. It is said that the video is of Chappalpur, Bihar. The man asks the groom about the reason for not marrying on which he replies the marriage cannot take place until the demand for cash, and other stuff is not met. The groom says that he has a government job and his father is a teacher and there is no problem in demanding dowry. Later in the video, the bride can be heard saying that all the demands have been fulfilled, the remaining demands will also be fulfilled. The groom replied that he want all the stuff now, before the marriage.

While showing anger against the groom, people sharing this video demanded strict action against him.

Dipanshu Kabra, commissioner PR of Chhattisgarh shared this video with a Hindi caption that reads, "जब तक देश से #दहेज़_लोभी मानसिकता ख़त्म नहीं होती, तब तक हमारा #WomensDay, #WomenEmpowermentDay आदि मनाना व्यर्थ है. जो दहेज़ लालसा में अपनी सेल्फ रिस्पेक्ट और जीवनसंगिनी का मोल कम समझे, वो किसी का जीवनसाथी बनने योग्य ही नहीं है. वीडियो की जांचकर, सख्त कानूनी कार्यवाही हो."

[English Translation: Until the dowry greedy mentality is not eradicated from the country, it is pointless to celebrate our Women's Day, Women Empowerment Day etc. In craving of dowry, one who underestimates the value of his self-respect and his life partner, is not eligible to become someone's life partner. After checking the video, strict legal action should be taken.]

Meenakshi Joshi, Journalist at India TV wrote, "समस्या दहेज मांगने वाले की ही नहीं देने वाले की भी है। ऐसे पैसे के भूखे- नंगों से लड़की की शादी क्यों करते हैं."

[English Translation: The problem is not only of the dowry seeker but also of the giver. Why do you marry a girl with such people who are hungry for money?]

Many people like Pragya Mishra, Dayanand Kamble also shared this video.

Media outlets like Times Of India, AsiaNet News, The Indian Express, Lokmat, NDTV, DNA, Zee News, India.com, News18 and Kannada also reported this video with the same claim.


Image Credit: Times Of India

Claim:

Viral video show groom in Bihar demanding dowry.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The viral video is scripted.

During the initial investigation we listened to the video carefully. In the video, a man can be heard saying "I am here at Chappalpur, Bihar." Keep this in mind we tried to find chappalpur village, however we could not find any such village in Bihar.

On searching more, we found that the video was uploaded by Facebook page 'Divya Vikram' on February 25, 2022. The video has got more than 7.2 million views. We scanned this page and found that the page describes itself as video content creator.

In further investigation, we found some other videos in which same groom and bride can be seen as well. In one video, he can be seen in drunk state after which the angry bride refuses to marry him. The other video is of Jaymala ceremony. It is worth noticing that in all the three videos, the background of the video is same and the bride-groom are wearing the same dress. It suggests that the viral videos are scripted.



Image Credit: Facebook

On searching more, we found that this page is manage and run by a person named Vikram Mishra. We then contacted Vikram through instagram. Vikram told us that the viral video is scripted. He said, "We make such scripted video to create awareness about such evil practices going in the society. I have a YouTube channels named 'Vikram Mishra' and 'Jai Mithila'. We uploaded this video on our Facebook page Divya Vikram on Feb. 25. Both the bride and groom seen in the video are actor and the video is scripted."

It is evident from our investigation that the viral video of Groom demanding dowry is not real but scripted. It was made to make people aware about the ongoing evil practice in the society. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Prakash Javadekar Ignored By Students Coming Back From Ukraine? Video Goes Viral With Misleading Claim

Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
