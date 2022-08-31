All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
This Viral Video Shows Real Incident Of Muslim Passerby Woman Helping Hindu Woman Cover Herself? No, Viral Video Is Scripted!

Image Credit: Twitter/Zafar Saifi

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

This Viral Video Shows Real Incident Of Muslim Passerby Woman Helping Hindu Woman Cover Herself? No, Viral Video Is Scripted!

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

India,  31 Aug 2022 10:27 AM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak | 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

The viral video is not an actual incident but a fictional video made for entertainment and education purposes that was falsely shared as true incident.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

A video showing a woman along with a man walking out of a temple while a Muslim passerby intervenes is going viral across social media. The video is being circulated across social media as a real incident.

Claim:

The video shows a man and a woman walking out of a temple and proceeding to sit on a bike as they start to leave. During this, the woman's dupatta gets stuck in one of the bike's wheels. A Muslim woman passing by hands over her burqa to help the lady cover up herself. Meanwhile, the man and the Muslim husband attempt to remove the dupatta from the bike.

Social media personality Zafar Saifi tweeted the video with the following claim. "Hindu husband and wife were returning after visiting the temple. The pallu of the woman's sari got stuck in the bike's wheel. The woman started feeling uncomfortable without a pallu in the middle of the road. Then see what happened."

The video is viral across Twitter and Facebook with the same claim.


Image Credit: Facebook

The Logical Indian received several messages on our WhatsApp fact check no. +91-6364000343 requesting to fact check the claim.

Screengrabs of requests received on the TLI WhatsApp fact check number

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The viral video is scripted.

We used InVid's Keyframe Analysis tool to isolate the video into keyframes. We then conducted a reverse image search on the isolated keyframes and found the following result on YouTube. We found the video originally uploaded to the YouTube channel 3RD EYE. The video was uploaded on August 23, 2022.

In the video, the same incident can be seen alongwith the same subtitles as the viral video. At the end of the video, at the 3.15 mark, we came across a disclaimer which stated that the video was made for educational purposes only.

The disclaimer remarks that the characters seen are fictional and that the video was made for entertainment. The characters and the incident seen in the video are solely for entertainment.

Image Credit: YouTube


Image Credit: YouTube

The following disclaimer is given in the video description: "Thank you for watching! Please be aware that this Channel features scripted dramas and parodies of Aware People in Different Situations. This Channel Brings Social Awareness Videos. These short films are for entertainment purposes only!" It clearly suggest that the viral video is scripted and made for awareness and entertainment purposes.

The Logical Indian Fact Check team has debunked similar clips in the past. People usually film such scripted videos to gain popularity. Click here to read more such articles.

Our investigation shows that the viral video is not an actual incident but a fictional video made for entertainment and education purposes that was falsely shared as true incident. The video is produced by a YouTube channel named 3RD Eye, which posts scripted videos for entertainment. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Does This Video Show Burqa Clad Man Kidnapping Child? No, Viral Video Is Scripted

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Jakir Hassan
,
Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
Video 
Hindu 
Muslim 
Burqa 
Scripted 
False claim 

Must Reads

This Viral Video Shows Real Incident Of Muslim Passerby Woman Helping Hindu Woman Cover Herself? No, Viral Video Is Scripted!
Media Outlets Falsely Shared 2021 Video Of Child Being Rescued in Bangladesh As One From Recent Floods In Chambal River
My Story: 'I Survived Through Many Health Issues, But Never Lost Hope Being Single-Woman'
'Entrepreneurship Is A Way To Solve Global Problems': How This 'Entrepreneurship Evangelist' Is Shaping India's Startup Ecosystem?
Similar Posts
Media Outlets Falsely Shared 2021 Video Of Child Being Rescued in Bangladesh As One From Recent Floods In Chambal River
Fact Check

Media Outlets Falsely Shared 2021 Video Of Child Being Rescued in Bangladesh As One From Recent...

The Logical Indian Crew
Photo Of Former Foreign Secretary Shared Claiming It To Be Of Ajit Dovals wife
Fact Check

Photo Of Former Foreign Secretary Shared Claiming It To Be Of Ajit Doval's wife

The Logical Indian Crew
Was Savarkar Convicted For Attempting Rape On An English Woman In 1908? Know The Viral Truth Here!
Fact Check

Was Savarkar Convicted For Attempting Rape On An English Woman In 1908? Know The Viral Truth Here!

Jakir Hassan
Old Video Of YouTuber Nitish Rajput Talking About Criminalization In Politics Viral With False Claim
Fact Check

Old Video Of YouTuber Nitish Rajput Talking About Criminalization In Politics Viral With False

The Logical Indian Crew
This Video Shows A Mob Attack On Hindus In Hyderabad During The Protests Against T. Raja Singh? No, Viral Video Is Misleading!
Fact Check

This Video Shows A Mob Attack On Hindus In Hyderabad During The Protests Against T. Raja Singh? No,...

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X