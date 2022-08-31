This Viral Video Shows Real Incident Of Muslim Passerby Woman Helping Hindu Woman Cover Herself? No, Viral Video Is Scripted!

A video showing a woman along with a man walking out of a temple while a Muslim passerby intervenes is going viral across social media. The video is being circulated across social media as a real incident.

Claim:

The video shows a man and a woman walking out of a temple and proceeding to sit on a bike as they start to leave. During this, the woman's dupatta gets stuck in one of the bike's wheels. A Muslim woman passing by hands over her burqa to help the lady cover up herself. Meanwhile, the man and the Muslim husband attempt to remove the dupatta from the bike.



Social media personality Zafar Saifi tweeted the video with the following claim. "Hindu husband and wife were returning after visiting the temple. The pallu of the woman's sari got stuck in the bike's wheel. The woman started feeling uncomfortable without a pallu in the middle of the road. Then see what happened."

हिंदू पति पत्नी मंदिर में दर्शन करके लोट रहे थे। महिला की साड़ी का पल्लू बाइक के पहिए में अटक गया। महिला बीच सड़क पर बिना पल्लू के असहज महसूस करने लगी। फिर देखिये क्या हुआ। pic.twitter.com/6vwJ5yMR9z — Zafar Saifi (@ZafarSaifii) August 27, 2022

The video is viral across Twitter and Facebook with the same claim.





The Logical Indian received several messages on our WhatsApp fact check no. +91-6364000343 requesting to fact check the claim.

Screengrabs of requests received on the TLI WhatsApp fact check number

Fact Check:



The Logical Indian fact check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The viral video is scripted.

We used InVid's Keyframe Analysis tool to isolate the video into keyframes. We then conducted a reverse image search on the isolated keyframes and found the following result on YouTube. We found the video originally uploaded to the YouTube channel 3RD EYE. The video was uploaded on August 23, 2022.

In the video, the same incident can be seen alongwith the same subtitles as the viral video. At the end of the video, at the 3.15 mark, we came across a disclaimer which stated that the video was made for educational purposes only.



The disclaimer remarks that the characters seen are fictional and that the video was made for entertainment. The characters and the incident seen in the video are solely for entertainment.





The following disclaimer is given in the video description: "Thank you for watching! Please be aware that this Channel features scripted dramas and parodies of Aware People in Different Situations. This Channel Brings Social Awareness Videos. These short films are for entertainment purposes only!" It clearly suggest that the viral video is scripted and made for awareness and entertainment purposes.



The Logical Indian Fact Check team has debunked similar clips in the past. People usually film such scripted videos to gain popularity. Click here to read more such articles.

Our investigation shows that the viral video is not an actual incident but a fictional video made for entertainment and education purposes that was falsely shared as true incident. The video is produced by a YouTube channel named 3RD Eye, which posts scripted videos for entertainment. Hence, the viral claim is false.

