Does This Video Show Burqa Clad Man Kidnapping Child? No, Viral Video Is Scripted or Scripted Video Of A Man Kidnapping A Kid Viral With False Communal Spin

A video of child kidnapping is going viral on social media. In the viral video, a man wearing a burqa can be seen running while two men in the car chase him. After being caught, one can see the accused hiding a child inside the burqa. In the video, it is being said that the man had lured the child to come along by promising him chocolates and asked him to keep quiet. The burqa-clad man also tries to run away several times during the conversation. Meanwhile, a woman comes on a scooter and sees the people standing on the road. The woman immediately recognizes the child, claiming to be the biological mother of that child. Later, the child reunites with his mother, and the kidnapper is handed over to the police.

Giving this video a communal spin, people on social media claimed that a burqa-clad man kidnapped a child and asked to ban the burqa as it is being used for various criminal activities.

A Twitter user shared this video and wrote a caption in Hindi which reads, "बुर्के की आड़ में क्या-क्या गुल खिलाए जा रहे हैं कैसे-कैसे कामों को अंजाम दिया जाता है खुद ही देख लो आतंकवाद पर नकाब है बुर्खा आतंकवाद की गतिविधियों को छुपाता है बुर्खा क्राइम को बढ़ावा देता है बुर्खा. बुर्के पर बैन लगना चाहिए भारत में."

[English Translation: Under the guise of a burqa, see what kind of problematic things are being done, see for yourself that burqs is a mask on terrorism. Burqa hides the activities of terrorism, Burqa promotes crime. Burqa should be banned in India.]

A Facebook user wrote, "बुर्के की आड़ में क्या-क्या गुल खिलाए जा रहे हैं कैसे-कैसे कामों को अंजाम दिया जाता है खुद ही देख लो आतंकवाद पर नकाब है बुर्खा आतंकवाद की गतिविधियों को छुपाता है बुर्खा क्राइम को बढ़ावा देता है बुर्खा. बुर्के पर सार्वजनिक पब्लिक प्लेस में आपराधिक धाराओं में संपूर्ण बैन लगना मैं.. चाहिए पूरे भारत राष्ट्र इन मुल्लों की कौन सी ट्रेनिंग चल रही है जल्द से जल्द बुर्के पर बैन लगे। अन्यथा अनर्थ हो जाएगा".

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Claim:

A burqa-clad man kidnapped a child.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral video is scripted.

During the initial investigation, we observed the video carefully. An alert was mentioned on the bottom of the video in which it was written, "Watch Original Movies of Sonu Choudhary Films".

Then we clicked on that link and landed on the Facebook profile of Sonu Choudhary Films on Facebook. The bio of this Facebook page reads, "Prank video funny videos expose video Sonu Choudhary."

On scanning this Facebook profile, we found the original version of the viral video uploaded on 14 July 2022. We watched the video carefully and found a disclaimer mentioned at 40 seconds of the time stamp in which it was mentioned that the viral video is scripted and made for entertainment purposes. It is clear from this that this video is scripted. The text of the disclaimer reads, "The content made in this video should be considered for entertainment purpose only, the information contained herein is not intended to be a source of advice or credit analysis with respect to the information presented, any action you take inspiring from this video is strictly at your own risk and we will not be liable for any losses and damages in connection with the use of information available in this video. We respect every individual, profession and organisation any roleplay we perform is solely to entertain you and not intended to hurt the sentiments of any person or community. Investing is always subject to market risk; this is viewer's responsibility to verify their own facts before investing."





The Logical Indian Fact Check team has debunked similar clips in the past. People usually film such scripted videos or some internet users also shoot such videos to gain popularity, however, they are later shared will communal spin to defame a particular community. Click here to reads similar fact check done by The Logical Indian.

Our investigation shows that the viral video is not an actual incident but a fictional video made for entertainment and education purposes that was falsely shared as true incident. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Old Video From Pakistan Showing Man Threatening To Kill Electricity Officer Circulated As Incident From India