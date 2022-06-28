All section
Caste discrimination
Youths From Muslim Community Poured Beer On Shivling? No, Video Viral With False Communal Spin

Image Credit: Twitter

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

Youths From Muslim Community Poured Beer On Shivling? No, Video Viral With False Communal Spin

Madhya Pradesh,  28 Jun 2022 9:30 AM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak 

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

We found in our investigation that the accused pouring beer on shivling were from the Hindu community. The accused were identified as Vinod Kumar, Naresh and Vivek.

A video of two young men pouring beer on a Shivling is going viral with a claim that they're both from the Muslim community and the video is from Chandigarh. The video being shared shows the two young men sitting near a Shivling on the banks of a river, drinking beer, and then it shows one of them pouring the beer on the shivling, all the while Shiv bhakti music plays in the background.

It is being shared with the caption, "शिवलिंग पर बियर डालकर हिन्दुओ की भावनाओं को भड़काया जा रहा है, यह दो जिहादी जनता के हाथ चढ़ गए तो संबिधान का रोना रोयेंगे लोग, चंडीगढ़ का वीडियो बताया जा रहा है"

[English Translation: By pouring beer on the Shivling, they're instigating the sentiments of Hindus. People will cry for the Constitution if these jihadis fall into the hands of the public. This video is said to be from Chandigarh.]

A Twitter user shared this video and wrote, "शिवलिंग पर बियर डालकर हिन्दुओ की भावनाओ को भड़काया जा रहा है, कृपया संज्ञान ले यह दो जिहादी जनता के हाथ चढ़ गए तो संबिधान का रोना रोयेंगे लोग चंडीगढ़ का वीडियो बताया जा रहा यह @DgpChdPolice @PMOIndia @dgpup @Uppolice."

[English Transaltion: The sentiments of Hindus are being instigated by pouring beer on Shivling, please take cognizance of these two jihadis if they fall into the hands of the public, people will cry for the constitution, this video of Chandigarh is being told@DgpChdPolice @PMOIndia@dgpup@Uppolice]

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Claim:

Viral video shows Muslim youths pouring beer on Shivling in Chandigarh.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the viral claim and found it to be fasle. The accussed belong to the Hindu community.

During the initial investigation, we extracted different keyframes from the viral video and conducted a Google reverse image search. It led us to a video report of Dainik Bhaskar dated 26 June 2022 in the which similar footage can be seen. The title of the video report reads, "Insult of Shivling: Cyber Cell of Chandigarh Police will investigate the video; The addict had anointed with beer." According to the report, the accused were identified as Vinod Kumar of Panchkula, Naresh alias Kalia and Vivek of Bapudham.

Image Credit: Dainik Bhaskar

According to the report, Chandigarh Police has identified the drug addict youth and his accomplices who offered beer on Shivling. Rohtash Yadav, SHO of IT Park police station said that the crime concerned has not happened in his area. However, a complaint was lodged in his police station regarding this crime. The place raw rain river flowing in the video does not appear to be from Chandigarh. The video and complaint have further been given to the cyber cell of UT Police.

The accused in the video identified as Vinod Kumar of Panchkula, Naresh alias Kalia of Manimajra and the third youth is Vivek of Bapudham. Two of these accused are seen in the video, while one is making a video. In the background, the songs of Shiv Bhakti by the addicts were also played by the accused.

National Bajrang Dal, Chandigarh President Anil Dumra demanded strict action from the police in this matter. He also warned that if the accused are not arrested, then Bajrang Dal will protest in Chandigarh.

Conclusion:

It is evident from our investigation that the accused pouring beer on shivling were from the Hindu community. The accused were identified as Vinod Kumar, Naresh and Vivek. It was falsely shared with false communal spin. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: No, These Bikes Slipping On Flyover Wasn't Caused Due To Mumbai Monsoon, Video Is From Pakistan

