No, These Bikes Slipping On Flyover Wasn't Caused Due To Mumbai Monsoon, Video Is From Pakistan

A video of motorcycles slipping on a flyover is being shared by citizens with claims that it is from Sanpada area in Mumbai. In the viral video, some motorcycles slipping on a flyover can be seen.

Mumbai rains are generally known to be very heavy, and have caused flooding and accidents in the past. This is also why the video of motorcycles slipping on a busy flyover is going viral with a believable claim. It is being shared with captions claiming that these visuals are from Sanpada station in Navi Mumbai.

A Facebook user shared this video and wrote, "Today at sanpada new Mumbai. Permanent failure of Maharashtra administration."

A Twitter user wrote, "Today at Sanpada station.@ndtv"

It is being shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim. Click here, here and here to read.

Claim:

Viral video of bikes slipping on the flyover is from Sanpada, Mumbai.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check verified the claim and found it to be false. The viral video is originally from Karachi, Pakistan and is being falsely shared as from Mumbai, India.



We extracted different keyframes from the viral video and conducted a Google reverse image search. We found this video posted by several Twitter accounts, in which it was said to be from Karachi, Pakistan.

A Twitterati from Pakistan had posted the video on June 22 in reply to a tweet which asked to post pictures and videos showcasing Karachi's infrastructure.

In the viral video, from around 5 to 6 seconds, a Honda (Drive In) showroom is visible. Taking a clue from here, we searched on Google Maps for Honda showrooms in Karachi and found a similar-looking one near the Rashid Minhas Road. We compared the Google photos with the screenshot from the viral video and found the images to be visually identical. It established that the viral video is from Karachi, Pakistan, instead of Mumbai, Maharashtra, as claimed in the viral video.

Image Comparision

We searched for the video in the Urdu language on Google. It led us to a verified YouTube channel named 'Capital TV', where the video was published on June 23. We translated the Urdu title of the video, which read in English, "Slippery after rain in Karachi, several motorcyclists crashed".

Further, using specific keywords, we searched for media coverage reporting the incident of commuters slipping on the road. It led us to a news report published on a Pakistani website, Geo TV, on June 23, 2022. The report carried the same video and mentioned that these accidents took place on June 22 due to slippery roads amid heavy rain and an unforeseen dust storm. According to the report, some riders got injured in the accident, but no casualties were reported.

Therefore, we can conclude that the viral video showing commuters slipping on a road is shared with a false claim that is from Mumbai, Maharashtra. However, the video is shot recently and is from Karachi, Pakistan.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Old Video Of Fight Between Shiv Sena And NCP Workers Falsely Shared As Recent