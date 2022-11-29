All section
Caste discrimination
Old Video Of Religious Conversion In Qatar Shared As Visuals From Ongoing FIFA World Cup

Image Credit: Twitter, Unsplash

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

Old Video Of Religious Conversion In Qatar Shared As Visuals From Ongoing FIFA World Cup

India,  29 Nov 2022 10:19 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-11-29T16:47:38+05:30

Editor : Bharat Nayak 

The viral video is available on the internet since 2018, where an Islamic scholar converted people from the Philipines country into Islam. It has nothing to do with the ongoing FIFA World cup.

Qatar is hosting the FIFA world cup 2022. Since from the beginning, several posts criticizing Qatar for promoting Islam and its culture is going viral on social media with fake and misleading claims. Meanwhile, a video of people embracing Islam is going viral on social media. In this 1:36-second-long video, an Islamic preacher can be seen reciting kalima which was then repeated by the people standing over there. While sharing this video, people on social media claimed that many people converted to Islam during the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022.

A Twitter user shared this video and wrote a caption in Hindi which reads, "क़तर में फ़ीफ़ा #वर्ल्ड कप भी होता रहेगा और दीन ए हक़ की दावत भी..और लोग इसी तरह #इस्लाम भी कुबूल करते रहेंगे इंशाअल्लाह."

[English Translation: FIFA World Cup will continue to be held in Qatar and Deen-e-Haq too...and people will continue to accept Islam like this inshallah.]


A Facebook user wrote, "Alhamdulillah, one hundred twenty (120) non-muslims in Qatar accepted Islam and reached the way of the paradise. May Allah bless them."

This video has been widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Image Credit: Facebook

Claim:

Viral video shows people accepting Islam during the ongoing FIFA world cup.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the viral claim and found it to be misleading. The viral video is from 2018.

During the initial investigation, we used InVid Keyframe Analysis to isolate the keyframes from the viral video and conducted a reverse image search on the isolated keyframe. We came across a video dated 14 March 2018 in which similar footage can be seen. The title of the video suggests that a group of 60 youths from the Philippines accepted Islam.

We also found the same video on another YouTube channel dated 11 March 2018. The video's caption reads in English, "Converting 60 Philipinos to Islam now at Challenger Company in Al-Shahaniya in Doha, Qatar. Praise be to God, Lord of the Worlds." It clearly suggests that the viral video is not from recent.

Taking a hint from the video, we searched Challenger Company on Google Maps, where we got some pictures in which many similarities are visible in the buildings seen in the video. Below you can see the comparison.



Image Comparision (Credit: Google Maps)

It is evident from our investigation that the viral claim of people adopting Islam during the Qatar FIFA world cup is misleading. The viral video has been available on the internet since 2018, where an Islamic scholar converted people from the Philipines country into Islam. It has nothing to do with the ongoing FIFA World cup.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: This Viral Image Shows Gujarat's Education Minister Falling At People's Feet For Votes? No, Check The Facts Here!

