This Viral Image Shows Gujarat's Education Minister Falling At People's Feet For Votes? No, Check The Facts Here!

The Gujarat legislative assembly elections are scheduled to be held from December 1 to 5 in two phases. Amidst campaigning for the Gujarat polls, a photo of a leader lying at a woman's feet is going viral on social media. Taking a jibe at the current Bharatiya Janata Party Gujarat government, people on social media claimed if BJP had done some work during their 27-year-old tenure, they would not have to fall at people's feet for votes. Several users also claimed that the man in the viral image is Gujarat's Education Minister, Jitu Vaghani, who fell at people's feet and appealed for votes.

A Twitter user shared this image and wrote a caption in Hindi which reads, "अगर #गुजरात में 27 सालों में कुछ किया होता तो ये नौबत कभी न आती."

[English Translation: If something had been done in Gujarat in 27 years, this situation would never have come.]

Another user wrote, "कोई अचानक आपके पैरो में गिर पड़े तो जरूरी नहीं वो शराबी हों बल्कि #राहुलगांधी जी कि #भारत_जोड़ो_यात्रा का जलवा है जिसके खौफ से यह सब हो रहा है #गुजरात में डोर टू डोर प्रचार चल रहा है #भाजपा_डर_गई #BharatJodoYatra."

[English Translation: If someone suddenly falls at your feet, he doesn't need to be a drunkard, but its because of fear of Rahul Gandhi led Bharat Jodo Yatra which is why this all is happening. #BJP is scared now. #BharatJodoYatra.]

A Facebook user wrote, "यह है गुजरात के शिक्षा मंत्री जीतू वाघाणी साहब अगर 27 साल में #गुजरात में कुछ किया होता, तो आज यह नोबत नहीं आती."

[English Translation: This is the education minister of Gujarat, Jitu Vaghani. If they had done something in Gujarat in the last 27 years, then this situation would not have come today.]

This post is being widely shared on Facebook and Twiter with a similar claim.

Claim:

Viral image shows BJP leader asking for votes by lying at people's feet in Gujarat.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact-check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral image is from 2020 and is presented out of context.

During the initial investigation, we did a google reverse image search and found the viral image in a report of One India dated 02 March 2020. The title of the report reads in English, "Delhi Assembly Election 2020: BJP candidates fall at the feet of the public for votes; watch video." According to the report, the man in the viral image is BJP's candidate Sanjay Singh, from West Delhi's Vikaspuri assembly. He started campaigning in a unique way during the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 as he was seen rolling at people's feet asking for votes. BJP candidate Sanjay Singh was doing a padayatra in his area, appealed for votes and that too with provocative slogans.

On searching more, we also found the same image in a video report of One India uploaded on their official YouTube channel dated 05 February 2020. According to the report, BJP candidate Sanjay Singh said that people are upset because of Shaheen Bagh. There is a long traffic jam due to the CAA NRC protest, and if they come into power, they will immediately remove this protest. At 0.29 seconds of timestamp, one can see the same footage as seen in the viral image.

It is evident from our investigation that the viral image has nothing to do with the Gujarat elections. The viral image is from the 2020 Delhi assembly election where BJP candidate Sanjay Singh was seen rolling on people's feet and appealing for votes. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Old Video Of Muslim Russian Woman Being Beaten Up By Her Family Shared With False Love Jihad Claim