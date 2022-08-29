This Video Shows A Mob Attack On Hindus In Hyderabad During The Protests Against T. Raja Singh? No, Viral Video Is Misleading!

A video which shows a group of people attempting to invade houses is being widely circulated across social media. The viral video has been shared in the context of the protests that have erupted in Hyderabad following BJP MLA T Raja Singh's controversial comments on the Prophet Mohammed.

T Raja Singh made derogatory remarks against the Prophet in a video posted on social media, which led to protests against his comments in Hyderabad. The BJP suspended him from the party, issuing him a show cause notice.

In the viral video, a mob can be seen climbing on the side of a building, attempting to enter it. Later on in the video, the crowd can be seen being dispersed by security forces.



The claim with the viral video reads, "See the reality of #Hindus in Independent India (?)... Not only are #HindusUnderAttack, but we are not just moving but running towards an Islamic country... These are the people that behead Hindus #ArrestOwaisi free TigerRajaSingh."

See the reality of #Hindus in Independent India (?) .... Not only#HindusUnderAttack here we are not moving but running towards Islamic country.... Sir tan se juda batane wale #ArrestOwaisi free @TigerRajaSingh pic.twitter.com/V10Rh8ukQU — 🚩Shambhu 🇮🇳 © (@Shambhu_HJS) August 25, 2022





The Logical Indian fact check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral video is from Pakistan.

We used InVid's Keyframe Analysis Tool to isolate the keyframes of the video. We then conducted a reverse image search on some of the isolated keyframes and came across this video posted by a Pakistani journalist, Naliya Inayat.

Hindu sanitary worker Ashok Kumar booked under 295B of blasphemy over alleged desecration of the Quran in Hyderabad. The allegation came after a brawl with a shopkeeper Bilal Abbasi who then lodged the complaint against Kumar. — Naila Inayat (@nailainayat) August 21, 2022

In her tweet, Inayat said that the incident involved a Hindu sanitary worker Ashok Kumar who was booked under 295B of Pakistan's blasphemy act over the alleged desecration of the Quran in Hyderabad city, located in the Sindh region of Pakistan. "The allegation came after a brawl with a shopkeeper Bilal Abbasi who then lodged the complaint against Kumar," she states.

Inayat also shared the viral video saying that it shows a charged mob gathering around an apartment building to apprehend the Hindu man. "Police dispersed the mob and arrested the victim," she states.

We also came across a report by the Economic Times published on August 22, 2022. The thumbnail of the report included a screenshot from the viral video.

As per the report, a sanitary worker in Pakistan's Hyderabad, hailing from the minority Hindu community, was reportedly attacked and booked in a fake case of blasphemy over an alleged desecration of the Quran. The Hyderabad police dispersed the agitated mob, which was demanding handing over of the Hindu sanitary worker for desecration of the Quran, as per the Economic Times report.

In our Fact Check, we also found a video report by The Hindustan Times published on 22 August 2022. Comparing the viral video and the video uploaded by Hindustan Times shows several similarities. The description of the Hindustan Times video states that several people can be seen climbing up an apartment building to capture a Hindu man who works as a sanitation worker.

"Timely action by police in Pakistan's Hyderabad managed to save the man from a violent mob. According to local media reports, the Hindu sanitation worker was booked in a 'fake' blasphemy case over the alleged desecration of Quran."

We then conducted a keyword search to obtain more information regarding the alleged desecration of the Quran. We came across a report by Dawn published on August 22, 2022.

The Dawn report noted that enraged crowds had rushed into a business plaza with force and broke windowpanes in an effort to catch the man they accused of desecrating the Holy Quran. The Hyderabad police force reportedly teargassed the unruly mob who tried to gain entry to the business centre. Police forces from nearby districts and armoured personnel carriers were called to remain in the area to maintain law and order, as per the Dawn report.

The Hyderabad police registered a first information report against those involved in Sunday's violence. Till Sunday, 48 people were arrested as per Dawn's reporting.



The arrested suspects were charged with vandalisation and aerial firing. The suspects were charged for carrying lathis, iron rods and weapons. They had damaged private and public properties and obstructed the police in their duties.



We also came across a Facebook post by Sindh Police Hyderabad published on August 21, 2022. The post noted that the accused, Ashok Kumar, was arrested after an FIR was lodged on 21 August.

Conclusion:

In our Fact Check, we found that the video shows an incident that took place in Pakistan's Hyderabad city where protests erupted after a person was accused of allegedly desecrating the Quran.



In Pakistan's Hyderabad, enraged crowds had vandalised to catch the man they accused of desecrating the Holy Quran. Till now, 48 people have been arrested in the incident, and police personnel are present in the city to maintain law and order. Thus, we can ascertain that the video is circulated misleadingly.

