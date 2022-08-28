A video of a police raid is going viral on social media. In the viral video, some policemen can be seen barging into an underground location where a few men and women are caught in intimate positions. Giving this video a communal spin, people on social media claimed that the viral video is from a hookah bar in Madhya Pradesh, where police arrested 15 Muslim men and 15 Hindu women. People accused Muslim men of luring Hindu women.

[The Logical Indian fact Check team is not embedding the video to protect the identity of people in the viral video. Below you can see the screenshot of the viral video.]

During a police raid at a Hookah Bar in Madhya Pradesh, 15 Muslim win were caught with 15 Hindu women in intimate positions.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact-check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral video is from Agra, and no communal angle was involved in it.

During the initial investigation, we extracted different keyframes from the viral video and conducted a Google reverse image search leading to a report of UP Tak dated 12 August 2022, in which a screenshot of the viral video can be seen. According to the report, the viral video is from the Hariparvat police station area, Agra. Three policemen raided a cafe and made a video of men and women who were in an intimate position during the raid.

According to a report of AajTak dated August 12, many people questioned on working style of the Police and objected the move. After the video went viral, three policemen appointed at the Hariparvat police station were immediately suspended. SSP Prabhakar Chaudhary took action and suspended Head Constable Ranjit, Constable Saurabh Kumar, and Constable Gyanendra Singh for tarnishing the image of the police department by leaking the video.

Taking a hint from it, we contacted Satyanarayan Prajapat, ASP, Hari Parvat, Agra. While talking to The Logical Indian, he denied the viral claim and said no communal angle was involved in this case as all the couples caught during the raid were adults and were from the Hindu community. However, to keep their identity private, he did not reveals their name. He further told us that none of them were detained and no complaint has been registered against them. He also mentioned that Senior Superintendent of Police Prabhakar Chaudhary has suspended three police officials for sharing the offensive video.

We also tried to contact SSP Prabhakar Chaudhary for his statement but we could not contact him. This story will be updated if we get a response from his side.

It is evident from our investigation and the statement given by SSP Satyanarayan Prajapat, the viral video is from Agra and no communal angle was involved in it. All the people caught in the raid belong to the Hindu community. Hence, the viral claim is false.

