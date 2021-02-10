Fact Check: Avalanche Video From Nepal Goes Viral As Glacier Burst In Uttarakhand

On Sunday (7th February 2020), the Tapovan-Reni area in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district witnessed a huge glacier break which led to massive flooding in Dhauli Ganga and Alaknanda Rivers. Several houses were destroyed and the death toll rose to nearly 31 with over 150 people still missing.

A video is making rounds on social media claiming to show the recently occurred glacier break in Uttarakhand. The 30 seconds long video shows a massive mass of snow falling down a mountain.



It is being shared on Facebook with a caption in Hindi, "First video of glacier breaking in Chamoli, Uttarakhand which happened this morning."

The same video was uploaded on YouTube claiming to show glacier break in Uttarakhand.



This video shows the glacier burst that happened on February 7, 2021, in Uttarakhand, India.

By breaking the video from the post into several keyframes and doing a reverse image search, we found out that the video was recorded in Nepal in early January 2021.

The longer version of the same video was uploaded on YouTube on January 12, 2021. The video was titled, "Massive avalanche at Kapuche Glacier Lake, Nepal."

Here is the comparison between the video from the viral post and the video uploaded prior to the Uttarakhand tragedy. The location is identified to be the same and confirms the location to be Nepal.

The first image (top) shows the screenshot of the viral video and the bottom one is from the video mentioning Nepal uploaded on January 12.

The original video was uploaded by a user named @naren32 on Instagram in January 2021 which received a lot of attention. Later, the same account posted an over 3-minute long video of the avalanche with a caption that says, "Huge Avalanche at Kapuche Lake. Here comes a full video of a huge avalanche, had to spend overnight at Kapuche lake (Lowest altitude glacier lake in the world) in order to catch this moment and it eventually paid off."

The same video was also uploaded on Facebook by an account named Natural Beauty of Nepal on January 13, 2021.



On searching with a few relevant keywords, a news report published on January 16, 2021, also comes up where the same video has been mentioned. The report says, "Tourists vacationing in the mountains of Nepal filmed a powerful avalanche that hit them, and caused admiration on the network. The group spent the night near Lake Capuche and the next morning captured an unusual phenomenon. The recording shows how a huge avalanche gradually descends from the mountains, raising clouds of snow into the air, and then crashing onto the reservoir."



Hence, a video of an avalanche from Nepal was circulated with false claims of it being recent and from Uttarakhand.



