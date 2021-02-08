Fact Check

Fact Check: Photoshopped Image Showing Congress Workers Feeding Cake To Mia Khalifa Goes Viral

An image of Congress workers purportedly feeding cake to adult movie star Mia Khalifa is viral on social media. The Logical Indian Fact-Check team found it to be digitally manipulated.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   8 Feb 2021 10:49 AM GMT
Writer : Yusha Rahman | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Abhishek M
Image Credit: Zee News

An image showing Congress workers purportedly feeding cake to a poster of former adult movie actress Mia Khalifa is viral on social media. In the same image, on the cake, it is written, "Love you Miya".


On February 4, 2021, Mia Khalifa along with international pop singer, Rihanna and environmental activist Greta Thunberg had tweeted in favour of ongoing farmers' protest in India. Since then these celebrities are facing severe backlash from BJP supporters. The above image is being circulated in the same context to portray Mia Khalifa's tweet as a propaganda of the opposition.

The image is viral on social media with the caption, " Rahul ji's Congress workers! Then they say EVM is hacked."

The image is viral on Twitter and Facebook.


BJP member Surendra Poonia also shared the image but later deleted it.


Claim:

Congress workers fed cake to Mia Khalifa's poster.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian did a reverse image search and found the same image was published on Getty images.


According to the image description, it was clicked on June 19, 2007, on the 37th birthday of Rahul Gandhi. The description of the image says, "New Delhi, INDIA: Indian Youth Congress supporters cut a huge birthday cake during celebrations for the 37th birthday of Rahul Gandhi, leader of the youth wing of the Congress Party, in front of Congress Party President Sonia Gandhi's residence in New Delhi, 19 June 2007. Indian Youth Congress supporters organised the birthday celebrations for Rahul Gandhi, Congress Party member of parliament (MP) and son of the Congress-led UPA government chairperson Sonia Gandhi. AFP PHOTO/RAVEENDRAN (Photo credit should read RAVEENDRAN/AFP via Getty Images)".

We compared the viral image and the image on Getty Images, and found both the images are almost the same. The differences are that in the original image it was Rahul Gandhi's photo and on the cake, it was written, 'Rahul Gandhi' instead of 'Love you Mia'.


Hence, an old image of congress workers feeding cake to Rahul Gandhi's poster has been morphed to show that the workers are feeding Mia Khalifa.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Claim Review :  Congress workers fed cake to Mia Khalias poster.
Claimed By :  social media
Fact Check :  False
