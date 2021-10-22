This Video Of Flood-Like Situation Showing Floating Gas Cylinders Is From MP, Not Uttarakhand

Several places in Uttarakhand recorded their heaviest rainfall in a 24-hour timespan between the morning of October 18 and 19, leading to widespread destruction. Amidst this, a video is shared, claiming that heavy rainfall washed away a gas cylinder plant in Kashipur city of Uttarakhand. The video shows a flood-like situation in which gas cylinders are floating on water.

Ink News, a YouTube channel, shared the video on 20 October. The video is titled in Hindi, "उत्तराखंड में तूफानी बारिश से बह गया काशीपुर का गैस सिलिंडर प्लांट".

[English translation- The gas cylinder plant of Kashipur got washed away by the stormy rain in Uttarakhand].

At the time of writing this article, the video has garnered over 21K views.

Several YouTube channels have shared the video with the same claim.

Mubashshar Ali Tandvi, a Facebook user, shared the video on 20 October. The video is captioned in Hindi, "सुलतानपुर पटटी काशीपुर रोड पर कोसी नदी के पास गैस सिलेंडर की फैकर्टी मे से वहते हुये गैस सिलेंडर.

Several Facebook and Twitter users have shared the video with the same claim.

Claim:

Heavy rainfall washed away a gas cylinder plant in Kashipur city of Uttarakhand.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The shared video is old, captured in August at Guna city of Madhya Pradesh (MP).

We conducted a keyword search on the internet, leading us to a few media reports covering the MP floods in August 2021.

The Quint posted a video report of MP floods through its YouTube channel on 7 August. It carried the visuals of Guna city of MP that showed the flood-like situation in which floating gas cylinders can be spotted. The video was titled, "Madhya Pradesh Floods: Lakhs Affected as Incessant Rainfall Triggers Severe Flooding in MP".

Asianet News Hindi posted a video report on the floating gas cylinders in Guna city of MP. It carried the same shared visuals and stated that the visuals were from Guna, where the water flow was such that the gas cylinders were washed away in flood.

The report was titled in Hindi, "मध्यप्रदेश में बाढ़ के सैलाब में बहे गैस सिलेंडर...बेबस लोग किनारे खड़े होकर देखते रहे बर्बादी".

[English translation: In Madhya Pradesh, the gas cylinders flowed due to floods...helpless people stood on the shore and watched the destruction.]

To sum up, a video of the MP flood in August is shared with a false claim that it is from Uttarakhand. The shared video is from Guna city of MP, where the water flow was such that the gas cylinders were washed away in flood. The shared video has no relation to Kashipur city of Uttarakhand.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

